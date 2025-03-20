What Is Picanha Steak (And How Should You Cook It For The Best Flavor)
For a long time, picanha was a cut of beef that many people in North America only encountered at Brazilian steakhouses. These restaurants, which became popular in the U.S. in the 1990s, introduced diners to the rich, beefy flavor of picanha, a prized cut in Brazil that was often overlooked in American butcher shops. While churrascarias continue to serve picanha as one of their star offerings, this once-rare cut is now making its way into more home kitchens and backyard grills. In fact, many steak enthusiasts will tell you it's one of the best cuts of steak you can buy. But what exactly is picanha, and what makes it so special?
Unlike many traditional cuts that are popular in the United States, picanha has a thick fat cap that helps keep the meat juicy and gives it incredible flavor. It's that rich tenderness that has earned picanha the title "queen of steaks." It's an amazing cut to order at a Brazilian steakhouse, but to truly bring out its best qualities at home, you need to know how to choose the right steak and cook it the right way.
To get some expert insights into this unique cut of meat, we spoke with Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of global innovation at Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão. He shared some stellar tips on how to select high-quality picanha, top cooking techniques, and how best to serve the steak. Whether you're cooking it for the first time or looking to perfect your technique, this guide will help you make the most of picanha at home.
What is picanha steak?
Picanha is a triangular cut that has dark red meat and a thick layer of fat running along one side called a fat cap. It comes from the top part of the cow's rump area close to the sirloin. This part of the cow is located in the hindquarters close to the tail, where the muscles don't get worked out as much as other muscles, so the meat tends to be very tender. You can get picanha as a whole piece that you can cut into steaks yourself or as individually cut steaks.
Many believe that picanha gets its name from a tool called a picana that Southern Brazilian gauchos (cowboys) would use to prod cows in the rump area when they wanted to move them. In English, you might see the cut labeled as a rump cap, rump cover, or sirloin cap. It may also be called a coulotte steak, although coulotte steaks are sometimes sold with the fat cap cut off. It may be tricky to find picanha steak in your run-of-the-mill grocery store, but a good butcher should be able to get the cut for you. There are also several specialty meat vendors in the States that sell picanha and may be able to deliver.
What makes picanha so special?
When we asked Antonio Iocchi what it is about picanha that makes it such a hot seller at Fogo de Chão and a sought-after cut for steak enthusiasts, he told us it's the "exceptional tenderness and robust flavor." Not only is the meat from this part of the cow naturally soft and succulent, but the large fat cap keeps it juicy. As the steak cooks, the fat bastes the meat and adds moisture and rich, buttery flavor. That means you don't need to marinate it for hours to tenderize it.
Another reason that home cooks are starting to gravitate towards picanha is it tends to be more affordable than other cuts like the ribeye and filet mignon. Although it's rising in popularity, butchers still tend to sell this lesser-known, fatty cut at a lower price than more popular cuts. Of course, the cost varies depending on the quality of the beef. Wagyu picanha, for example, will command a much higher price than standard beef. Adding to its appeal, picanha is typically sold as a whole roast rather than pre-cut steaks, so you can be flexible with portioning and preparation. You can cook it as a whole roast or slice it into thick steaks. You can also grill it, pan-sear it, or cook it in the oven.
What to look for when selecting a good cut of picanha
According to Antonio Iocchi, there are two important factors to consider when choosing a quality picanha: size and fat content. In terms of the first, he said, "A good size picanha should be 2.5 pounds to 3.5 pounds. Anything smaller will not eat in the same way." Thicker steaks are always a great choice because they're more forgiving than thinner steaks, which can dry out quickly. That being said, you also don't want to go bigger than about 3.5 pounds because you could potentially get a cut with additional muscles from other parts of the hindquarters that are tougher.
The fat cap also plays a crucial role in flavor and texture. Iocchi told us that ideally you want a fat cap between half an inch and an inch thick. You want enough fat to keep the meat juicy during cooking, but not overly thick because it may not render properly, and that can lead to a chewy, fatty bite. In addition, you want to look for picanha with a bright red color, firm texture, and a clean, white fat cap. Avoid cuts with excessive trimming or a yellowish tint to the fat, which can indicate lower quality or age. If possible, ask your butcher for grass-fed or high-quality beef for better flavor.
Why aging matters
Another tip that Antonio Iocchi offered for finding the perfect picanha is to ask your butcher about the aging process. Unlike many other meats that taste less appealing the older they are, steaks can actually taste better if they've undergone an aging process. That's because aging breaks down the muscle fibers and makes the beef more tender. It can also intensify the flavor of the beef. This is how steakhouses transform their beef from ordinary to extraordinary. Iocchi said, "Eight to 28 days after harvest is the optimal window for achieving the best balance of flavor and tenderness."
There are two different methods of aging beef: dry aging and wet aging. Dry-aged beef is typically hung up or placed on a rack in a room where the temperature and humidity are controlled. The meat is left to age anywhere from a few days to a few months. As water evaporates from the beef and oxygen reacts with the surface of the meat, the beef takes on an intensely concentrated, umami flavor. Wet-aged beef is vacuum sealed and aged in its own juices, usually in a cold environment. This helps tenderize the meat, but doesn't add that funk that you get with dry-aged beef. Aged beef may cost more than unaged beef, but many say it's worth it for the superior texture and taste.
How to prepare picanha
One of the great things about picanha is that you don't need to do much in terms of preparation. Antonio Iocchi told us, "The meat only needs to be trimmed if the fat cap is greater than one inch." Otherwise, you want to leave the fat cap as-is so that it can render down and flavor the meat as it cooks. There's also no need to marinate the steak. However, Iocchi said, "If possible, leave the meat uncovered in the refrigerator overnight; this will create a great patina that helps retain all the juices during and after grilling."
When it comes to seasoning, Iocchi said, "Picanha's natural flavor is best showcased with just coarse salt ... The salt enhances the rich taste of the sirloin, allowing its full flavor to shine without the need for additional seasonings." Many people recommend salting steak at least 40 minutes before cooking to allow it to draw out the moisture and then reabsorb it back into the steak. This will dry out the surface slightly, which is what you want because too much moisture on the surface can prevent the Maillard reaction from happening. That chemical reaction is what turns the meat brown and gives it a nice crust.
Cooking picanha the Brazilian way
If you've ever been to a Brazilian steakhouse (aka a churrascaria or rodizio), you've probably seen picanha grilled on skewers over flames. This tradition can be traced back to gauchos who needed an easy way to cook their meat while out on the plains. Using simple seasonings and implements, they would roast their meat over fires. The cooking method made its way into restaurants and eventually evolved into the Brazilian steakhouse experience that we know today, where servers bring the meat straight off the grill to the tables and slice it off the skewer for hungry diners.
"At Fogo, we cook picanha over an open flame on a rotisserie grill, using the traditional churrasco technique," said Antonio Iocchi. "This method allows the fat to render slowly, basting the meat as it rotates, ensuring a perfect balance of tenderness and juiciness." The high, direct heat creates a well-seared crust while locking in the steak's natural juices. Because of the fat cap, the meat stays moist throughout cooking and develops deep, beefy flavors. If you want your picanha to taste just like it does in a churrascaria, this slow-roasting method is what gives it that signature taste and texture.
Other cooking methods for picanha
Understandably, open-flame cooking may not be the best option for everyone. Luckily, that's not the only way to get great-tasting picanha. Grilling can give you that same flame-kissed flavor and nice char on the outside. You can cook the whole cut on the grill and slice it once it's done to your preferred temperature or slice the steaks first and grill them. Skewers aren't necessary, although some people say they're ideal for picanha steaks because they prevent the meat from separating from the fat cap and falling off. If you're going to use skewers, fold the meat into a C-shape with the fat cap facing out.
If you don't have a grill or prefer to cook indoors, you can also pan-sear your picanha with a bit of oil until it's a deep brown color all over and then finish it in the oven at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit with the fat cap facing up so that it can render down into the meat. Alternatively, you could use the reverse-sear method and cook your picanha in the oven at a low temperature (around 200 degrees Fahrenheit) first, then finish it in a hot pan to give it a nice crust. You could also sous vide your steak and finish it on the grill or in a hot pan to help the fat cap crisp up.
The perfect doneness for picanha
When it comes to steaks, doneness is a matter of personal preference. However, Antonio Iocchi believes that picanha is a cut that shouldn't be cooked too rare or well-done. He told us, "Picanha is best enjoyed medium-rare to medium to maintain its tenderness." If you don't cook the meat long enough, the fat cap may not render down enough to make the meat juicy and flavorful. On the other hand, cooking it beyond medium can cause the meat to become tough because the fat cap won't have enough moisture left to continue basting the meat effectively.
The ideal internal steak temperature for medium-rare is around 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're going for medium, you want an internal temperature between 140 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It's best to use a meat thermometer to ensure your steak comes out just right. Take the meat off your heat source when it's a few degrees under your ideal internal temperature because it will continue to cook for a few more minutes even when off the heat. You should also rest your steak for at least 10 minutes to allow the muscle fibers to relax and the juices to redistribute throughout the meat. The end result should be perfectly cooked, juicy meat.
Key mistakes to avoid when cooking picanha
It's not necessarily difficult to cook picanha, but there are a few common mistakes that can ruin your steak. Antonio Iocchi told us that one of the biggest mistakes is trying to whittle the fat cap down. He said, "Trimming too much fat will take away from the cut's signature juiciness, so it's important to keep that layer intact." If you're worried that the fat cap won't get crispy enough, you can score it to expose more surface area to the heat. This works best when pan-searing because the fat that renders out will stay in the pan with the meat.
"Another mistake is slicing it incorrectly," said Iocchi. "Always cut against the grain for the most tender texture." When you look at a piece of steak, you can see muscle fibers running along the meat. If you cut your meat in the same direction that those fibers run, you'll get a tougher bite because the muscle fibers will be long and chewy. Cutting against the grain shortens these fibers, making each piece more tender and easier to chew. The only exception is when you're cutting individual steaks from a larger picanha cut. In that case, you want to go with the grain. That way, after those steaks are cooked, you'll most likely be cutting into them against the grain.
Sauces that pair well with picanha steak
For many people, the go-to sauce for picanha is chimichurri. This vibrant green sauce is typically associated with Argentina, but it's popular all over Latin America and beyond. Recipes vary, but common ingredients include fresh parsley and oregano, minced garlic and chili peppers, olive oil, red or white wine vinegar, and salt and pepper. Antonio Iocchi says it's the perfect pairing for picanha because the fresh, tangy flavors enhance the rich taste of the steak without overpowering it. "While picanha shines with just coarse salt, chimichurri adds a vibrant burst of flavor," he said.
Because picanha is such a rich cut of steak, a fresh and acidic sauce can help cut through the fat. Other options could include a bright salsa verde with tomatillos, jalapeños, and lime juice or a pico de gallo with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice. Horseradish can also kick things up a notch, while a simple garlic butter can add extra flavor without masking the flavor of the meat. You probably want to avoid heavy cream-based sauces or gravies because they can make the dish overly rich.
Sides that pair well with picanha steak
If you're cooking picanha at home and want to recreate the Brazilian steakhouse experience, there are a few side dishes that are an absolute must. Farofa is a beloved Brazilian side dish that consists of toasted cassava flour that's fried with oil and add-ins like bacon, onions, and olives. It can add a nice textural contrast to the tender steak. Pão de queijo is cheesy bread that pairs beautifully with the meat and is great for sopping up the juices. Other popular Brazilian sides include rice, beans, and mandioca frita (fried cassava root).
Of course, you can always pair your picanha with traditional American steakhouse sides as well. Mashed potatoes, french fries, and baked potatoes can add a starchy element to the meal. A fresh green salad with a zippy vinaigrette can lighten things up and add some acidity that will help cut through the richness of the meat. Sautéed mushrooms can add earthiness, charred broccoli can complement the smoky flavors of grilled picanha, and macaroni and cheese or creamed spinach can provide some extra decadence if you're looking to go all out.