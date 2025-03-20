What Is Picanha Steak (And How Should You Cook It For The Best Flavor)

For a long time, picanha was a cut of beef that many people in North America only encountered at Brazilian steakhouses. These restaurants, which became popular in the U.S. in the 1990s, introduced diners to the rich, beefy flavor of picanha, a prized cut in Brazil that was often overlooked in American butcher shops. While churrascarias continue to serve picanha as one of their star offerings, this once-rare cut is now making its way into more home kitchens and backyard grills. In fact, many steak enthusiasts will tell you it's one of the best cuts of steak you can buy. But what exactly is picanha, and what makes it so special?

Unlike many traditional cuts that are popular in the United States, picanha has a thick fat cap that helps keep the meat juicy and gives it incredible flavor. It's that rich tenderness that has earned picanha the title "queen of steaks." It's an amazing cut to order at a Brazilian steakhouse, but to truly bring out its best qualities at home, you need to know how to choose the right steak and cook it the right way.

To get some expert insights into this unique cut of meat, we spoke with Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of global innovation at Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão. He shared some stellar tips on how to select high-quality picanha, top cooking techniques, and how best to serve the steak. Whether you're cooking it for the first time or looking to perfect your technique, this guide will help you make the most of picanha at home.