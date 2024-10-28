The Best Cut Of Pork To Buy For Flavorful Steaks

Gone are the days when eating a pork chop required well-developed mastication muscles and extra reserves of time and patience. Thanks to the advent of well-regulated industry standards, a thick pork steak can be as juicy and flavorful as a premium cut of beef. But unless you're ordering a chop at a high-end restaurant, how would you know which cut to buy when making it at home?

Rich Parente of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, generously agreed to share his preferred cut with us — a man uniquely qualified to offer insight. Not only is he a chef and restaurateur, but he and his wife Cassie also own and operate Clock Tower Farm in Sherman, Connecticut. The livestock they raise directly supplies the Clock Tower Grill, a vertical integration supporting the farm-to-table movement. "The best cut for a pork chop is the loin chop," explains Parente. "It's a meatier cut that comes from the tenderloin, the filet mignon of pork."