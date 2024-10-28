The Best Cut Of Pork To Buy For Flavorful Steaks
Gone are the days when eating a pork chop required well-developed mastication muscles and extra reserves of time and patience. Thanks to the advent of well-regulated industry standards, a thick pork steak can be as juicy and flavorful as a premium cut of beef. But unless you're ordering a chop at a high-end restaurant, how would you know which cut to buy when making it at home?
Rich Parente of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, generously agreed to share his preferred cut with us — a man uniquely qualified to offer insight. Not only is he a chef and restaurateur, but he and his wife Cassie also own and operate Clock Tower Farm in Sherman, Connecticut. The livestock they raise directly supplies the Clock Tower Grill, a vertical integration supporting the farm-to-table movement. "The best cut for a pork chop is the loin chop," explains Parente. "It's a meatier cut that comes from the tenderloin, the filet mignon of pork."
Flavor first
Now that we know a loin chop is the crème de la crème of pork chops, all we need to know is the best way to prepare it. This premium cut is succulent and tender with a thick layer of fat that renders while grilling. Fat means flavor, so not only will the meat stay juicy, but it is guaranteed to taste incredible.
First, use a marinade on your chop to infuse flavor and tenderize the meat. Brine it overnight in salt, pepper, rosemary, and garlic, or experiment with other flavors. Although not everyone eats pork, many cultures incorporate it into their cuisine, offering a range of flavors and cooking techniques to choose from. It's also a lot of fun to play with seasonal flavors, such as pepper jelly or honey in the summertime. Or, take a page from Rich Parente's book of culinary knowledge: "Before they hit the grill, I like marinating pork chops in apple cider, cinnamon, and clove this time of year."
The best way to grill a loin chop
For a thinner chop, a good way to prevent curling and ensure an even sear is to score the fat around the sides, but the weightiness of thicker chops make this an unnecessary precaution. Most importantly, you do not want to overcook your loin chop, otherwise you'll end up with a tough, flavorless, and uncomfortably chewy piece of meat that can't be saved by any quantity of well-slathered sauce.
"When grilling pork chops, achieve an even cook by searing it on the hot side of the grill first and then letting it finish cooking on the cooler side until it reaches around 140 F," advises Rich Parente. Invest in a good meat thermometer and be sure to let your pork steak rest, allowing the residual heat to finish it off for a juicy, tender result. We promise it won't taste anything like the pork chops grandma used to make.