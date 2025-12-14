6 Beers You Should Be Picking Up At Costco And 2 To Skip

There's a reason Costco locations around the country are rife with long lines and aisles far too cramped for those oversized carts — they've got great stuff. From affordable yet highly rated alcohol options, baked goods that come in quantities large enough to feed the whole family and a party, to jackets, pants, and socks, it's no surprise that many leave the wholesaler with more than one cart piled high.

The beer selection is just as enticing; boxes on boxes of all your favorite beers and a few Kirkland Signature favorites piled high. But choosing a case in such large quantities can be a bit of a commitment if you're not totally confident in which beer will taste the best or be the best price.

I've gone through the selection to try eight of the beers Costco offers to tell you which you should buy and which you may as well skip, whether it's for the flavor or the price.