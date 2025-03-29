The IPA Beer Rules You Should Never Break In The Grocery Store

While it's best to head to a local craft brewery to get some expert IPA recommendations, what do you do when you want to buy a pack from the store? Are there rules you should follow when buying IPAs from a supermarket? To get some insight, Chowhound had an exclusive chat with Rich Higgins (@maltyrich on Instagram), Master Cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster.

According to Higgins, before making a purchase, you should ensure the store keeps their beer fridge in the dark. "When light (including LED, fluorescent, incandescent, and sunlight) shines on beer, it irradiates hop bittering compounds and breaks off an aromatic molecule that's also in skunk spray," he warns. Simply put, some beers left to languish in light will start to taste skunky. This isn't a problem for beers in cans, kegs, or brown glass, but it is for those packaged in clear or green bottles. "Brown glass blocks 98% of the light wavelengths that damage beer, green glass only blocks 20%, and colorless glass doesn't block any," Higgins says. This makes light a dangerous element for lots of different beers, but especially IPAs. Usually, the more bitter the beer, the higher the hop content, and the more sensitive to light exposure. The 3-methyl-2-butene-1-thiol compound affected by light also happens to give IPAs their characteristically bitter flavors. "So IPAs are like vampires — they're terrified of light," Higgins says.