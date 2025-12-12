8 Best Places To Get Coal-Fired Pizza In NYC

If you're into pizza — like really into it — New York could be considered the mecca outside of Naples, Italy, and a must-visit for pizza obsessives of all stripes. Sure, there are other amazing regional styles, like Detroit squares, New England bar pies, Chicago deep-dish, and New Haven-style, among others. But New York City pizza hits different. New York Style baked in a coal-fired oven? Now we're talking. Coal-fired pizza is noteworthy because, to state the obvious, it's made with coal. Deck ovens or wood-fired ones found in most pizzerias can only reach temperatures between 400 and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. But coal-fired ovens are raging infernos that can reach 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, burning drier than wood because coal is 92% carbon and contains almost no moisture. What this means is that the crust gets kissed with intense heat, leading to an exceedingly crispy char on all sides, whilst the cheese gets nicely caramelized on top. Yum.

We think pizzas cooked in coal ovens are special. It's also rare; in modern-day New York City, there are only a handful of pizzerias still using them. They are also messy and difficult beasts to tame, but the proof is in the pudding — when done right, coal-fired pizza is sublime. It only takes one bite to understand the appeal and why many pizza fans will travel across town, riding in cramped subways and even braving lines for a taste. Here, we've compiled a list of the very best you can find in The Big Apple.