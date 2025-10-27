24-Hour Pizza Party — Eating My Way Through New Haven's Pizza Scene And Declaring A Winner

When it comes to pizza capitals of the world, one tends to immediately think of New York City, Chicago, and the place where it originated from — Naples. One city that deserves a place among those titans is New Haven, Connecticut. This city has a rich tradition of pizza making dating back to the early 20th century, doling out deliciously chewy apizza (pronounced "ah-beetz"), which are thin tomato pies with crispy charred crusts. They've been forever enjoyed by locals, Yale students, and famous folks blowing into town like JFK, Frank Sinatra, Paul McCartney, and Steven Spielberg.

The population of New Haven is just north of half a million, and all those mouths currently have over 300 options to scratch that craving for pizza. While that seems a yeoman's task to figure out the best of that lot, Chowhound turned to Colin M. Caplan, historian, author, and food tour guide, whose fittingly titled company is called Taste of New Haven, to literally "order" us pies around town. Caplan has been at the forefront, championing New Haven's place in the (pizza) world, including the introduction of "The Pizza State" license plate for Connecticut. Caplan summed up what makes New Haven pizza so special when he proudly said, "The word apizza itself is proof of who we are — it's our dialect, our identity, and our delicious rebellion against the rest of the world's idea of pizza."

Caplan took us to six New Haven pizza joints in total, including one brand new addition, and after much chewing and reviewing, and sipping on a few Foxon Hall fountain sodas, the truth can finally be told — which is the best of the best.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.