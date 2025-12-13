8 Hacks For Ordering Dunkin' Everyone Should Know

Since dropping 'Donuts' from its moniker in 2019 to emphasize its on-the-go beverage offerings over its bakery namesake, Dunkin' has expanded its menu considerably. Additionally, celebrity collaborations with famous New Englanders like Ben Affleck and Tom Brady have also helped introduce the aging franchise to the contemporary coffee market – while staying true to its Massachusetts roots.

The donut chain now offers a competitive beverage selection, as well as tasty breakfast and snack options. For the purists out there, don't fret, you can still grab a box of traditional Dunkin' donuts or munchkins with your basic coffee. But with the current menu, you can also do so much more.

With more than 14,000 ways to customize your order using the app, the diverse array of Dunkin' coffee add-ins and its expanded sandwich selection make the franchise ripe for creative and opportunistic ordering — you just gotta know how to work the angles. To help with that task, Chowhound scoured social media and drew from personal experience to assemble eight hacks for ordering Dunkin' that everyone should know.