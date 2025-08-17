The Affogato Variation You're Going To Want To Make All Summer Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A simple combination of gelato and hot espresso will give you the delicious Italian dessert affogato. If you're a fan of coffee, it's a quick and cozy treat to enjoy whenever the mood strikes. There are many ways you can upgrade and experiment with this treat, such as adding hot honey on top or using different flavors of ice cream or gelato. But for a unique and memorable twist, try using matcha in place of the espresso. It's creamy, rich, and perfect for those who don't like coffee, but want to enjoy the Italian dessert.

A typical affogato is made with vanilla gelato or ice cream, and the most important aspect of eating one is making sure the ice cream is still cold and the espresso is still warm. It's the traditional Italian way to consume the dessert; the different temperatures create a delicious contrast and creamy texture. Affogato means drowned in Italian, so the espresso is essentially drowning the ice cream. Using matcha instead of espresso will still offer that bitter and sweet flavor, but with a new earthy, slightly grassy taste.