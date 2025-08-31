Why We'll Probably Avoid Ordering Dunkin' Donuts In The Future

Rebranding an internationally recognized company is a big deal, especially when changing the name significantly. But there's a good reason Dunkin' dropped the "Donuts" from its moniker: The brand wanted to make it clear that it's more than just donuts. (Although according to a social media announcement, it was because the company wanted to move to a "first-name basis" with its fans.) And it's true. In addition to donuts, the Dunkin' menu includes a complete lineup of espresso drinks, teas, blended beverages (some offerings are better than others), plus breakfast sandwiches, bagels, muffins, and even "Snackin' Bacon." And while Dunkin' customers may appreciate such a wide array of options, it seems as though all this innovation hasn't done its donuts any favors. In fact, when Chowhound ranked six major American donut chains, Dunkin' took last place.

The Dunkin' donuts that found their way into our reviewer's mouth included a classic Glazed, Strawberry Frosted Sprinkles, and jelly-filled. Of these, the Jelly Donut was deemed the best, as the filling had a good flavor that found the perfect balance between tart and sweet. It's easy for donuts to be overly saccharine, so a contrasting, tart flavor is a good way to counteract that. Unfortunately, the Glazed Donut didn't seem to stand out in any notable way, other than being a little too dense. And the donut base of the sprinkle version was slightly dry. (Although if you've got a cup of coffee to dunk it into, that may not be a total deal breaker.)