Why We'll Probably Avoid Ordering Dunkin' Donuts In The Future
Rebranding an internationally recognized company is a big deal, especially when changing the name significantly. But there's a good reason Dunkin' dropped the "Donuts" from its moniker: The brand wanted to make it clear that it's more than just donuts. (Although according to a social media announcement, it was because the company wanted to move to a "first-name basis" with its fans.) And it's true. In addition to donuts, the Dunkin' menu includes a complete lineup of espresso drinks, teas, blended beverages (some offerings are better than others), plus breakfast sandwiches, bagels, muffins, and even "Snackin' Bacon." And while Dunkin' customers may appreciate such a wide array of options, it seems as though all this innovation hasn't done its donuts any favors. In fact, when Chowhound ranked six major American donut chains, Dunkin' took last place.
The Dunkin' donuts that found their way into our reviewer's mouth included a classic Glazed, Strawberry Frosted Sprinkles, and jelly-filled. Of these, the Jelly Donut was deemed the best, as the filling had a good flavor that found the perfect balance between tart and sweet. It's easy for donuts to be overly saccharine, so a contrasting, tart flavor is a good way to counteract that. Unfortunately, the Glazed Donut didn't seem to stand out in any notable way, other than being a little too dense. And the donut base of the sprinkle version was slightly dry. (Although if you've got a cup of coffee to dunk it into, that may not be a total deal breaker.)
Where did Dunkin' go wrong?
As a slight caveat to the ranking, Dunkin' donuts are known for tasting different at every store. This is because some franchises may opt to bake the donuts in-house, have them delivered from a central location, or re-heat frozen pastries. So, it's very possible that the donuts tasted in Chowhound's ranking came from a franchise that used a less-fresh method of donut production. In any case, if you can't rely on having a high-quality product across franchises, that's still a problem.
Perhaps this is one reason why Krispy Kreme took the top spot in Chowhound's ranking. Krispy Kreme donuts are all made fresh daily, and part of the Krispy Kreme experience is being able to watch the donut production in action when you visit the store. This translates to a fun and memorable atmosphere, plus an incredibly light and fresh donut. Unlike Dunkin', Krispy Kreme absolutely prioritizes its donuts as the main menu focus, often coming up with over-the-top seasonal collections that make you want to go back for a visit. But because donuts and coffee go together so perfectly, they do have a coffee and drink menu as well.