14 Foods And Drinks The Beatles Absolutely Loved

The Beatles ignited a music revolution in the 1960s, and more than 60 years later, they still reign as the best-selling band of all time, scoring 20 number-one Billboard Hot 100 hits and winning eight Grammy awards. Not only did those four British boys transform popular music into a fine-art form, they also served as icons of the 1960s counterculture and spoke out for political and social change. The Beatles inspired young people to question the status quo and raised awareness about issues such as racial integration, women's liberation, and world peace.

Given the band's worldwide acclaim, it's no wonder we're obsessed with learning every detail about the personal lives of the Fab Four — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — including what foods and drinks they loved. Like the rest of us, the musicians' flavor preferences changed over time as their horizons broadened, their belief systems developed, and their palates matured, but during various periods the Beatles noshed on everything from baked beans to brandy cocktails. Here's a look back at 15 dishes and drinks that helped to fuel the Beatles' astounding creativity.