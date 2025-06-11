The Beatles' Favorite Drink Was A Combination Of Classic Flavors

There are few, if any, musical acts that influenced culture in the way that the Beatles did in the 1960s. As the Fab Four established their influence on the musical world and the cultural world beyond, it would seem that even the world of cocktails couldn't escape the repercussions of Beatlemania. Long before the contemporary age of fanatical Swifties, fans of the Beatles sought to know even the minutest detail of the lives of their four idols — including the drink of choice after a night on-stage.

Brian Epstein, the Beatles' first proper manager, reported in his 1964 memoir that in the early days of the Beatles the four members liked to indulge in a cocktail consisting of rum, Scotch, and cola. Just like John Lennon's supposed last meal many years later, this cocktail is a combination of classic flavors — although the combination of rum and Scotch is definitely an interesting one. It's safe to say then that the Beatles weren't all that concerned about drinking Scotch the proper way when they were an up-and-coming band — just like their music, they clearly liked to do things their own way when it came to mixing drinks.