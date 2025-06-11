The Beatles' Favorite Drink Was A Combination Of Classic Flavors
There are few, if any, musical acts that influenced culture in the way that the Beatles did in the 1960s. As the Fab Four established their influence on the musical world and the cultural world beyond, it would seem that even the world of cocktails couldn't escape the repercussions of Beatlemania. Long before the contemporary age of fanatical Swifties, fans of the Beatles sought to know even the minutest detail of the lives of their four idols — including the drink of choice after a night on-stage.
Brian Epstein, the Beatles' first proper manager, reported in his 1964 memoir that in the early days of the Beatles the four members liked to indulge in a cocktail consisting of rum, Scotch, and cola. Just like John Lennon's supposed last meal many years later, this cocktail is a combination of classic flavors — although the combination of rum and Scotch is definitely an interesting one. It's safe to say then that the Beatles weren't all that concerned about drinking Scotch the proper way when they were an up-and-coming band — just like their music, they clearly liked to do things their own way when it came to mixing drinks.
As their music evolved, so did their drink choices
Unlike their contemporaries, the Rolling Stones, who are famously linked with the tequila sunrise cocktail, this rum-Scotch-Coke concoction isn't well-known as being associated with the Beatles, even if it was dubbed a "Beatle drink" by Brian Epstein in the early '60s. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the Beatle drink didn't remain a Beatle drink for very long. If you're familiar with the musical oeuvre of the Beatles, then you'll know that their musical sensibilities changed drastically over the years. This shift can also be seen in each Beatle's taste in alcohol, with each one veering away from his glass of rum, Scotch, and Coke.
As the Beatles' journey as a cohesive unit neared its end, their differences of opinion and personality can be seen in the fact that each one seemed to prefer a distinct alcoholic beverage. According to Far Out Magazine, during recording sessions around 1969, you might find whiskey, cognac, or white wine (or all of the above) in the studio depending on who was there. George Harrison seemed to prefer the lower-proof white wine, while Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr opted for the whiskey and cognac, respectively. It's not stated what John Lennon was drinking at the time, if anything, but a few years later he would discover the Brandy Alexander, which quickly became his favorite cocktail. So, whether you mix a rum-Scotch medley or would rather sip a more nuanced beverage, you've got options next time you put the needle down on your favorite Beatles record.