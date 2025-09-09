The Classic British Sandwich George Harrison Adored (It's Only 3 Ingredients)

You might assume that someone in a band as iconic as The Beatles would have a great taste in sandwiches to match. In the case of George Harrison, that would be true, as he loved one popular British sandwich made with just three simple ingredients: cheese, lettuce, and Marmite.

This sandwich is a classic for a reason. The luxurious Marmite spread easily clings to soft white bread, while the crunch of the lettuce brings a crisp texture to the mix. Finally, a creamy layer of cheese ties it all together. It's altogether an incredibly cheap, filling, and addictive treat.

For anyone British, like me, a cheese and Marmite sandwich sits in the same old school, nostalgic category as a crisp sandwich or quick chip butty. It's one of the cheap, powerhouse British sandwiches U.S. foodies need to adopt. Those who aren't familiar with Marmite might wonder what exactly the difference is between this spread and Vegemite. Marmite is sweeter and stickier than Vegemite, while tends to be thicker and saltier. Either will work for this recipe, but if you want an authentic taste of one of George Harrison's favorite foods, you should keep things British and use Marmite.