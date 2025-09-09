The Classic British Sandwich George Harrison Adored (It's Only 3 Ingredients)
You might assume that someone in a band as iconic as The Beatles would have a great taste in sandwiches to match. In the case of George Harrison, that would be true, as he loved one popular British sandwich made with just three simple ingredients: cheese, lettuce, and Marmite.
This sandwich is a classic for a reason. The luxurious Marmite spread easily clings to soft white bread, while the crunch of the lettuce brings a crisp texture to the mix. Finally, a creamy layer of cheese ties it all together. It's altogether an incredibly cheap, filling, and addictive treat.
For anyone British, like me, a cheese and Marmite sandwich sits in the same old school, nostalgic category as a crisp sandwich or quick chip butty. It's one of the cheap, powerhouse British sandwiches U.S. foodies need to adopt. Those who aren't familiar with Marmite might wonder what exactly the difference is between this spread and Vegemite. Marmite is sweeter and stickier than Vegemite, while tends to be thicker and saltier. Either will work for this recipe, but if you want an authentic taste of one of George Harrison's favorite foods, you should keep things British and use Marmite.
Ways to give this classic British sandwich an upgrade
If you're intrigued by this British staple, you should know that adding different cheeses can elevate the experience entirely. While a mellow cheddar is traditional, (it lets the Marmite shine through), something sharper like manchego or a creamy Brie would take it in a whole new direction. For those who want to add even more to the sandwich, throw in a few slices of tomato, cucumber, or even red onion to make it more refreshing and substantial. It all depends on your personal preferences.
This is also one of the many sandwiches that are so much better toasted. Imagine biting into some crispy, hot bread with melted cheese, and Marmite's deep savoriness all melting into it. Then, you'll understand why a Marmite and cheese sandwich is already such a big thing across the pond. To make it toasty, pop the sandwich into a panini press, or slide it onto a pan with some butter. Let it cook until the bread is golden and the cheese gooey.
What is most charming about this sandwich is that it is just so basic. Made with just soft white bread, a few slices of cheese, and a smear of umami spread, there's a simple reason even celebrities like Georgie Harrison love this classic British treat — it's just so good.