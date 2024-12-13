The Difference Between A Full English And A Full Irish Breakfast

The full Irish breakfast has been a staple in Irish cuisine for centuries. As with big breakfasts in many cultures, the hearty meal was a way for Irish farm workers to get plenty of food to start their day and give them energy for the tough working hours. Today, the Irish breakfast has become a cultural tradition that is often enjoyed on weekend mornings or at pubs.

While the meal may differ slightly depending on who's cooking, an Irish breakfast typically includes bacon and sausages, fried eggs, fried button mushrooms, baked beans in sauce, cooked tomato slices, toast or dense Irish soda bread, and black or white pudding. But some of those ingredients aren't what an American would expect.

Irish bacon is more like Canadian bacon than the thin and crispy slices served in the States. And the baked beans have decidedly less flavor than the molasses- and barbecue sauce-drenched recipes popular in the American South. Most notably, the pudding is pretty much the polar opposite of the sweet dish Americans picture when someone says "pudding." In Ireland and the United Kingdom, both black and white puddings are savory, sausage-like foods made with oatmeal, suet, and seasonings stuffed in casing. To complete the meal, spread butter and marmalade on the toast or bread and wash it down with plenty of Irish tea.