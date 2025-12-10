Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Who Sells The Best Orange Chicken?

There may be no product as well-known to Trader Joe's shoppers as the Mandarin Orange Chicken. The store is filled with frozen meals that are affordable and easy to cook, and though there seem to be endless fan-favorites and hidden gems, there may be none as popular as the frozen orange chicken. Like many of Trader Joe's most popular products, the Mandarin Orange Chicken is a solid dupe for restaurant takeout at a third of the price, and with very little cook time. It's a near-perfect product (as far as Trader Joe's products go), and one I'd happily pick up almost every trip.

Hearing that Costco has a comparable orange chicken was enough to send me running for a bag. As with all things Costco, this orange chicken comes in a gigantic box containing enough food for an army, at an astonishingly low price that rivals even Trader Joe's affordable aisles. Ultimately, though, the comparison comes down to taste: Does Costco's chicken hit the mark even better than Trader Joe's? To find out, I tried both side-by-side, comparing the value, nutrition, and flavor to find out which one would take up residence in my freezer long-term.