Panda Express Invented This Ridiculously Popular Chicken Dish In The 1980s

Much of the Chinese dishes that Americans know and love were actually born stateside, when Chinese-Americans adapted ingredients and tastes to suit their new home. Some of the most well-known dishes are undoubtably chop suey, General Tso's chicken, and orange chicken. You might be surprised to learn that the hugely popular orange chicken was actually invented by Panda Express, the now-global chain that grew from a single family-owned restaurant in Southern California.

Panda Express' executive chef Andy Kao created the dish at one of the chain's locations in Hawaii in 1987, according to the company's co-founder and CEO Andrew Cherng in a 2017 interview with NPR. The dish is made of lightly battered, fried, boneless dark-meat chicken in a sticky sweet and citrusy sour sauce with a touch of heat. It's Panda Express' signature dish, and we ranked it the second best item on the entire menu (just behind the honey walnut shrimp).