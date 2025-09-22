Why Panda Express Doesn't Use White Meat For Its Iconic Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken is one of the best things to ever come out of Panda Express, coming in second only to Honey Walnut Shrimp in our rankings of Panda Express menu items. It's savory yet sweet, succulent yet crunchy, and satisfying in every way a quick Chinese takeout fix should be. There's a reason it's been popular ever since its creation in the 1980s, when executive chef Andy Kao first added it to the menu. The secret to its success? Using dark meat instead of white.

In a 2018 interview with Restaurant Dive, Panda Express culinary director Jimmy Wang explained why the restaurant chain sticks to using chicken thighs for its signature dish. "In authentic Chinese cuisine, dark meat chicken is often preferred over white meat for its depth in natural flavor, texture, juiciness and ability to take on flavor of the marinades. All of these factors play an important part in creating our original orange chicken and why it continues to be our best-selling dish and fan-favorite," he said.

It isn't always dark meat, however — some locations offer a vegan version of Orange Chicken made with Beyond® meat substitutes. Either way, the dish is something that's kept Panda Express in business for decades, and you can be sure that the chain will find ways for more people to enjoy it. In fact, if you ask nicely enough, you can get fresh Orange Chicken every time you pop by Panda Express.