The Staggering Amount Of Money Kirkland's 300+ Products Make Per Year

Costco members know when it comes to Kirkland products, you don't just buy them, you swear by them. From the fan-favorite olive oil to its beloved rotisserie chicken, the big box warehouse giant has built a massive following thanks to its private label, which has expanded to include everything from toilet paper to hair growth products and even hearing aids. But for a brand that exists pretty much only within the confines of the warehouse walls and website, Kirkland's 300+ products make a staggering amount of money — around $56 billion each year, in fact.

Now, you might be staring at your tub of peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets and thinking, "Are people really buying that many of these?" The answer is no, but also yes. While the Kirkland brand does, in fact, sell a lot of said pretzels (they're one of our top 12 grab-and-go snacks at Costco), the real secret behind the billions isn't any one singular product. Costco has a well-calculated marketing and sales formula that includes finding space in the market where big brands overcharge, allowing the Kirkland line to expand with a diverse range of products while building the kind of trust and brand loyalty that most companies spend millions to cultivate.