What Shopping At The Very First Trader Joe's Was Like
We know what to expect when we walk into a Trader Joes: Friendly and helpful employees donning Hawaiian shirts, chalkboard art, excellent wine with low price tags, and unique seasonal products sourced from around the world. But if you were to enter the first Trader Joe's in 1967, would you get all of this? Yes and no. The original concept of bringing internationally-inspired products to a specific demographic has remained, but there have been a few changes over the past 57 years.
The original Trader Joe's is located at 610 S. Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, California. When you drive by the store, you can't miss the selfie-worthy sign that commemorates this location being the first. It's a small store, and always has been. The building hasn't been remodeled or expanded since 1967, and as many customers note, the parking lot is also incredibly tiny — as is the case with the lots at other locations.
Arguably the biggest difference is the sign. Once upon a time, the sign was black, not red. What's more, it originally read "Trader Joe's Market" with a second sign advertising "Liquors."Today it reads "Trader Joe's" with the second sign reading "Your Neighborhood Grocery Store." Alcohol was a main focus at when Trader Joe's first opened its doors. Imported wine, 100 brands of Scotch, and 50 brands of bourbon were some of the market's initial impressive offerings.
How Trader Joe's ambiance and products have changed
As far as the store's interior is concerned, Trader Joe's has always embraced the tropical, seaside theme. Hawaiian shirts have been a part of TJ's culture since the get-go, and Bermuda shorts were also previously part of the dress code. The first store was decked out in boat-themed accessories such as fishing nets, and the soundtrack primarily featured Hawaiian music. The founder, Joe Coulombe, was inspired by growth of international travel during this time period, and took the word "Trader" from the legendary tiki bar Trader Vic's.
The modern branding we know and love today was basically non-existent at the first Trader Joe's. Instead of Speculoos Cookie Butter and Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, the grocer initially stocked products from local and international producers. There was a lot of other stuff besides food, too, with products that could be found in a convenience store, like magazines and socks. Wine was imported from France, maple syrup from Canada, and the first Trader Joe's became the biggest importer of Brie cheese in America. From the start, specialty products were always a priority, as they are today.
Just a few years after Trader Joe's first opened, the company began creating its own products. The first store-brand offering was granola, which came about in the early 1970s. The rest, as they say, is history.