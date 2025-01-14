What Shopping At The Very First Trader Joe's Was Like

We know what to expect when we walk into a Trader Joes: Friendly and helpful employees donning Hawaiian shirts, chalkboard art, excellent wine with low price tags, and unique seasonal products sourced from around the world. But if you were to enter the first Trader Joe's in 1967, would you get all of this? Yes and no. The original concept of bringing internationally-inspired products to a specific demographic has remained, but there have been a few changes over the past 57 years.

The original Trader Joe's is located at 610 S. Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, California. When you drive by the store, you can't miss the selfie-worthy sign that commemorates this location being the first. It's a small store, and always has been. The building hasn't been remodeled or expanded since 1967, and as many customers note, the parking lot is also incredibly tiny — as is the case with the lots at other locations.

Arguably the biggest difference is the sign. Once upon a time, the sign was black, not red. What's more, it originally read "Trader Joe's Market" with a second sign advertising "Liquors."Today it reads "Trader Joe's" with the second sign reading "Your Neighborhood Grocery Store." Alcohol was a main focus at when Trader Joe's first opened its doors. Imported wine, 100 brands of Scotch, and 50 brands of bourbon were some of the market's initial impressive offerings.