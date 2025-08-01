The Unlikely (And Unhinged) Cottage Cheese And Condiment Pairing That People Love

They go together like chocolate and peanut butter, peanut butter and jelly, or peanut butter and tuna, if you're brave enough (really, anything goes with peanut butter, it seems). Yes, there are plenty of iconic pairings in culinary history, each of which blends together in mouthwatering harmony that makes it more than the sum of its parts. Still, there are other combinations that are less obvious and less time-honored. One such combo, which has found popularity both on and offline, is the peculiar pairing of cottage cheese and mustard. On the surface, the combination of cool, creamy, mild cottage cheese and spicy, tangy mustard does seem like a head scratcher. However, it might be just what your next "girl dinner" is missing.

The trend of combining cottage cheese and mustard is relatively new and can be traced back to Tiffany Magee, a TikToker who documents her weight loss journey as well as other aspects of her life. Magee frequently posts her meals, which often include the mustard and cottage cheese combo. This odd pairing took off in 2023, thanks to Magee's influence, and has remained a staple online ever since. So why do people love it?

For many, the combination is used as a dip for high-protein and high-fiber foods such as chicken sausage and veggies. Both mustard and cottage cheese are low-calorie foods, with mustard having next to no calories and cottage cheese backing up its low calorie content with a high protein content. Plus, this comes at a time when cottage cheese is seeing a resurgence in popularity, so that factor certainly helps.