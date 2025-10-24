Give Soft Pretzels A Tasty Upgrade With This Genius Topping Idea

Whether you make homemade pretzels using a store-bought shortcut or an easy baking soda hack for bakery-worthy results, pretzels are a soft, pull-apart, and ultra-satisfying snack that most people enjoy. Though when it comes to toppings, pretzel lovers are often responsible for choosing their own assortment of sweet and savory extras. Aside from using classics like brown mustard or chocolate, Chowhound picked up a few exclusive tips from Michelle Doll Olson, the senior culinary manager at HelloFresh.

According to Doll Olson, soft pretzels are always more enjoyable when covered in salami and cheese. By enjoying pretzels covered in thick cheese spread, you're sure to experience the perfect ratio of cheese to bread in each and every mouthful. The combination of savory cheese spread, salty summer sausage, and tangy pickles can be tailored specifically to your individual tastes. You can also serve these signature extras alongside one or more unconventional pretzel dipping sauces, such as smash burger sauce, chipotle mayonnaise, or homemade hot honey. That being said, Doll Olson has even more worthwhile topping ideas.

If you're familiar with the popular television show, "The Office," you may remember the episode where Michael Scott orders a free pretzel at work with every sweet topping available. HelloFresh offers The Office Pretzel Day Kit, which is composed of dessert pretzel toppings that will balance the saltiness of salami and cheese, and you can get it delivered right to your door.