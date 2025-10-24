Give Soft Pretzels A Tasty Upgrade With This Genius Topping Idea
Whether you make homemade pretzels using a store-bought shortcut or an easy baking soda hack for bakery-worthy results, pretzels are a soft, pull-apart, and ultra-satisfying snack that most people enjoy. Though when it comes to toppings, pretzel lovers are often responsible for choosing their own assortment of sweet and savory extras. Aside from using classics like brown mustard or chocolate, Chowhound picked up a few exclusive tips from Michelle Doll Olson, the senior culinary manager at HelloFresh.
According to Doll Olson, soft pretzels are always more enjoyable when covered in salami and cheese. By enjoying pretzels covered in thick cheese spread, you're sure to experience the perfect ratio of cheese to bread in each and every mouthful. The combination of savory cheese spread, salty summer sausage, and tangy pickles can be tailored specifically to your individual tastes. You can also serve these signature extras alongside one or more unconventional pretzel dipping sauces, such as smash burger sauce, chipotle mayonnaise, or homemade hot honey. That being said, Doll Olson has even more worthwhile topping ideas.
If you're familiar with the popular television show, "The Office," you may remember the episode where Michael Scott orders a free pretzel at work with every sweet topping available. HelloFresh offers The Office Pretzel Day Kit, which is composed of dessert pretzel toppings that will balance the saltiness of salami and cheese, and you can get it delivered right to your door.
Creative ways to eat and serve your next round of soft pretzels
Michelle Doll Olson's inspiration for salami and cheese comes from memorable childhood experiences dining at a German eatery in Little Rock, Arkansas. She says, "I used to get soft pretzels covered with spreadable port wine cheese, thin slices of summer sausage, and chopped dill pickle. It was heaven, and I probably think about it and wish I had one once a month."
While you can certainly cover individual soft pretzels with her favorite ingredients, this savory combination of foods also serves as an ideal snack to share with friends and family. Better yet, don't be afraid to use a variety of flavored cheese spreads, sausages, and pickles for a more enjoyable eating experience. For example, to give your soft pretzels a spicier taste, use jalapeño and cheese summer sausage and spicy pickles.
However, if you'd rather make sweet-tasting pretzels at home without a ton of extra ingredients, simply cover your next batch of freshly baked pretzels with a bit of melted butter and cinnamon sugar. Better yet, serve these bready treats with simple yet customizable pretzel dipping sauces made with softened cream cheese and powdered sugar. With the right balance of flavors, salami and cheese are the perfect complementary topping for fluffy, doughy pretzels.