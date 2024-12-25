The Trick That Will Save Your Broken Pan Sauce

A pan sauce, like an emulsified salad dressing or a perfectly cooked cut of steak, seems much more complicated to prepare than it actually is. In just a few steps you can create a glossy, rich sauce to accompany your meat dish that tastes as if it were professionally prepped. In fact, pan sauces are one of the few culinary preparations that you can ruin (and save) over and over again. To explain how this works, we have to start with the sauce itself.

A pan sauce begins with the remaining meat and fat left behind in your pan. Any cooked bits are then picked up when you deglaze the pan. After reducing your sauce, you'll add a good amount of your favorite homemade stock or even just water. After that liquid reduces a bit, you'll add fat (like butter or cream) back into the sauce and whisk quickly over heat to emulsify it. Your goal is to distribute droplets of the fat throughout the liquid for a creamy, cohesive sauce. The more fat you add, the richer your sauce will be.

If your pan sauce looks greasy or oily, rather than rich or creamy, it's broken. Your instinct might be to start over or look for a thickening agent, like flour or cornstarch, but counterintuitively you can fix your sauce with one simple step: just add water.