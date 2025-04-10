How Did Monkey Bread Get Its Name?

Pulling apart the gooey, sugary, and doughy pieces of monkey bread is as much a tactical delight as it is one for the tastebuds — but how did monkey bread get its playful name? A perfect treat kids will love since it literally encourages messy eating with your hands, monkey bread is comprised of dough balls drenched in a slurry of butter, sugar syrup, and cinnamon, piled and baked into a ring shape.

Indisputably delicious as it is fun to eat, the exact origins of its name are a bit less clear. The dish itself, though under various different names, has been around for hundreds of years. The Americanized name of monkey bread, according to some foodies and historians, could have sprung up as a reference to the way it's picked apart and eaten with our hands, like a monkey might. Others say it's a nod to its shape — which looks a bit like the monkey puzzle trees of South America. Either way, the dish of cobbled-together sticky dough balls has become a beloved holiday tradition for many people, regardless of their location, culture, or what they call it.