Is There A Difference Between Food Intoxication And Food Poisoning?

It's estimated that the United States sees around 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which leads to about 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths annually (via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration). Although there are many safeguards in place all over the world, food and drinks still fall victim to contamination from sources such as toxins, chemicals, bacteria, and parasites that can, in turn, contaminate our digestive systems. Foodborne illness, also called foodborne disease, is a blanket term that covers a wide range of intestinal afflictions with remarkably unpleasant symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, and even fever and weakness — food intoxication and food poisoning included.

In the midst of the experience, you're probably not too worried about a linguistic distinction. But, once you've recovered enough to feel something other than intestinal distress, curiosity might arise and you might wonder what you should call the suffering you just went through. In truth, food poisoning is more of a colloquial term than a scientific one. It's often used for different types of foodborne illness because they cause similar symptoms. The condition that people are typically referring to when they say food poisoning is actually called food intoxication. In some cases, though, people might use food poisoning to refer to the other ailment under the foodborne illness blanket: food infection. The difference between these two comes down to the pathogenic source.