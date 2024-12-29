Secrets Of Whole Foods You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

It may be unofficially known as "Whole Paycheck" for its high prices, but Whole Foods has some seriously high-quality items. There are plenty of secrets behind the healthy living-focused chain — some that you might expect and others that may just surprise you. The store has been around since the 1980s, staying true to its values of providing safe and delicious foods from the very beginning. You might be surprised to find that even the original store location in Austin has a story to tell.

The journey of its founding and founder is just as memorable as many of the delicious staples, tasty prepared foods, and special treats that you can find on the shelves. While Whole Foods has had its share of controversy over the years, many of the most fascinating facts date back to the early days or showcase how its mission remains the backbone of the company today. Once you know the secrets to this high-end grocery store, your wallet and your taste buds will be equally happy to give it a try.