13 Secrets Buc-Ee's Employees Don't Want You To Know

Buc-ee's is beloved by many and has a reputation for tasty food, friendly employees, gas galore, and yes, those clean bathrooms. But it has its share of controversies and unsavory news, just like any company around today. Some of these issues have little to do with actual Buc-ee's locations and employees, only involving the company because of something a relative did elsewhere, or because someone decided to violate the company's copyright. However, other incidents involve unpleasant or illegal behavior aimed at customers or even toward other co-workers, and a couple are good examples of just how seriously Buc-ee's takes employment contracts. (The good news is that one of these "secrets" can benefit you if you can't visit Buc-ee's in person.)

Even the most well-liked companies have to deal with issues that they'd rather sweep under the rug, and it's always important to note that having the Buc-ee's name attached to controversies doesn't mean everyone working there is responsible for it. (Always be nice to your servers, people.) With that said, let's investigate these 13 secrets that Buc-ee's employees don't want you to know.