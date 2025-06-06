Is It True That Buc-Ee's Never Closes?
Though it isn't a nationwide chain (yet), Buc-ee's is certainly making its presence known. The Texas-based brisket-slinging gas station and convenience store has shaken up the world of roadside pit stops and has become a destination for weary travelers driving along the Southern portion of the United States. There are plenty of reasons to love Buc-ee's, including its famously clean restrooms, fresh and prepackaged food offerings, and super cute beaver mascot (aptly named Buc-ee) whose visage can be seen on any number of souvenirs, from magnets to T-shirts, and tote bags. Many a driver has planned their road trip around a visit to Buc-ee's.
That being said, there are a few things you might want to know before you choose it as a rest stop on your next trip. Perhaps the most important question is this: Is Buc-ee's open 24/7? Well, yes. Like many a roadside gas station, Buc-ee's never closes, so you can count on the doors being open any time you need them for your fueling, feeding, bathroom, and trinket-gathering needs. These hours also include holidays, as the chain is open all of the usual 365 days a year and, we can only assume, that Buc-ee's extends this policy to Leap Day as well.
What you can buy around the clock at Buc-ee's
Just because Buc-ee's is open all day, every day, that doesn't mean that every part of the Buc-ee's experience is available around the clock. The chain's famous barbecue sandwiches, for example, are only available from 11:30 a.m. until 12 a.m. However, the chain does begin serving breakfast (which includes brisket tacos) at 4:00 a.m., and breakfast runs until 10:30 a.m.. Between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., the store switches over from breakfast to lunch. Now, you can buy hot food all day at Buc-ee's, but the chain's uniquely Texan brisket (including the hefty XXL brisket sandwich) is only carved during breakfast and lunch hours.
You can also grab yourself a cold sandwich, fudge, fresh fruit cup, or any number of prepackaged cold foods. If you're feeling meaty, you can also try your hand at the chain's famous jerky bar, which offers many flavors of delicious dried meat to snack on while driving. And as far as drinks go, there are plenty of fountain beverages to choose from, and a wall of pre-bottled drinks to browse while you car-mates take a look at the plethora of Beaver-laden tchotchkes. Just remember to leave some room in your backseat for Buc-ee's merch, you're going to need it.