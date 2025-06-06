Is It True That Buc-Ee's Never Closes?

Though it isn't a nationwide chain (yet), Buc-ee's is certainly making its presence known. The Texas-based brisket-slinging gas station and convenience store has shaken up the world of roadside pit stops and has become a destination for weary travelers driving along the Southern portion of the United States. There are plenty of reasons to love Buc-ee's, including its famously clean restrooms, fresh and prepackaged food offerings, and super cute beaver mascot (aptly named Buc-ee) whose visage can be seen on any number of souvenirs, from magnets to T-shirts, and tote bags. Many a driver has planned their road trip around a visit to Buc-ee's.

That being said, there are a few things you might want to know before you choose it as a rest stop on your next trip. Perhaps the most important question is this: Is Buc-ee's open 24/7? Well, yes. Like many a roadside gas station, Buc-ee's never closes, so you can count on the doors being open any time you need them for your fueling, feeding, bathroom, and trinket-gathering needs. These hours also include holidays, as the chain is open all of the usual 365 days a year and, we can only assume, that Buc-ee's extends this policy to Leap Day as well.