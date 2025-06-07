The Story Behind How Buc-Ee's Got Its Iconic Name

Throughout the years, Buc-ee's has established itself as one of the best convenience store chains in the country. In fact, it is most iconic for the fact that it's part grocery store and part gas station (which is arguably its better half, since it serves fresh Texas BBQ). It's considered a must-stop place during a road trip for a fun-filled break, as well as a generous helping of Beaver Nuggets, a popular snack at Buc-ee's.

It's safe to say Buc-ee's is greatly loved by the public, but there's one lingering question that many visitors have: Why is it called Buc-ee's? The answer is actually quite personal and sweet. According to the Washington Post, Arch Aplin III, the founder of Buc-ee's, named the company after his pet dog, a Labrador Retriever named Buck. On top of the company's name being a homage to his beloved pet, the name Buc-ee's is also an extension of Aplin's childhood nickname: "Bucky Beaver." Aplin combined the two ideas and, with the help of a little inventive spelling, Buc-ee's was born.