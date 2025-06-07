The Story Behind How Buc-Ee's Got Its Iconic Name
Throughout the years, Buc-ee's has established itself as one of the best convenience store chains in the country. In fact, it is most iconic for the fact that it's part grocery store and part gas station (which is arguably its better half, since it serves fresh Texas BBQ). It's considered a must-stop place during a road trip for a fun-filled break, as well as a generous helping of Beaver Nuggets, a popular snack at Buc-ee's.
It's safe to say Buc-ee's is greatly loved by the public, but there's one lingering question that many visitors have: Why is it called Buc-ee's? The answer is actually quite personal and sweet. According to the Washington Post, Arch Aplin III, the founder of Buc-ee's, named the company after his pet dog, a Labrador Retriever named Buck. On top of the company's name being a homage to his beloved pet, the name Buc-ee's is also an extension of Aplin's childhood nickname: "Bucky Beaver." Aplin combined the two ideas and, with the help of a little inventive spelling, Buc-ee's was born.
Why is the logo a beaver?
The next question people tend to ask is why Buc-ee's has a beaver mascot if the company is named after a dog. The answer to that question is slightly layered. For starters, it's attributed to Aplin's childhood nickname. His "Bucky Beaver" nickname came from his mother during his childhood in Texas. Supposedly, this nickname stems directly from a 1950s cartoon beaver character of the same name that appeared in toothpaste commercials at the time. It would appear that the nostalgia for Aplin's childhood nickname played a role in coming up with the mascot and logo.
Aplin's Texan roots are a huge influence on Buc-ee's as a whole, not just in the branding but in the food itself. The story behind Buc-ee's name paints not just the chain but also its menu of iconic Texas foods in a nostalgic light, making the whole Buc-ee's experience all the sweeter.