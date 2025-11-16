5 Fast Food Mascots From The '80s And '90s That Deserve A Comeback

Since the industry's inception, countless fast food restaurants have featured mascots. For a while, as we entered the heady 1980s, the brands behind now-forgotten fast food mascots started to punch above their weight. Marketers were taking big swings, and some truly wild creations were developed, and a lot of money was spent bringing these burger-, taco-, and pizza-slingers to life. Even though they're bizarre and don't necessarily speak to our appetite, they had character. So yes, we want to see them return!

So many of these short-lived fast food mascots should rise from the ashes to remind us of late-night value meals. We need Anthropomorphic pizza slices that can talk to tell us to eat more pizza. We need cute animals to charm us into buying tacos. And more than ever, we need the algorithm to serve us ads about dastardly fast food burglars and their latest heist hijinks. There was just something better about the world when we knew there was a den of thieves plotting underground to get their hands on an affordable, tasty meal. So here are five 1980s and 1990s fast food mascots that deserve a comeback.