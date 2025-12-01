Review: Frigidaire's Indoor Pizza Oven Is Cheaper Than Competitors, But Does It Work As Well?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making homemade pizza is not only a cost-effective proposition for feeding a big family on a busy weeknight — it has become something of a niche hobby that many have picked up. From discovering how to make the best pizza crust to dabbling with the best topping combinations, there are many factors that go into producing a restaurant-worthy pie.

Among the most important is how to cook it. While you can certainly use the oven or a grill and there are plenty of bougie backyard pizza ovens on the market that purportedly can be used for multiple recipes, these can be over-hyped, under-performing, and will cost you an arm and a leg.

Enter Frigidaire's Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven. This new countertop pizza oven promises to deliver restaurant-quality pizza from your very own home with speed, quality, and convenience. Since we love pizza, we were excited to get our hands on one of these new multi-function ovens to test out for ourselves. We got a sneak peak of the oven and baked up several pies to see how well it works compared with similar units that often retail for far more. Read on for the full scoop or slice, as the case may be.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.