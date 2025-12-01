Review: Frigidaire's Indoor Pizza Oven Is Cheaper Than Competitors, But Does It Work As Well?
Making homemade pizza is not only a cost-effective proposition for feeding a big family on a busy weeknight — it has become something of a niche hobby that many have picked up. From discovering how to make the best pizza crust to dabbling with the best topping combinations, there are many factors that go into producing a restaurant-worthy pie.
Among the most important is how to cook it. While you can certainly use the oven or a grill and there are plenty of bougie backyard pizza ovens on the market that purportedly can be used for multiple recipes, these can be over-hyped, under-performing, and will cost you an arm and a leg.
Enter Frigidaire's Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven. This new countertop pizza oven promises to deliver restaurant-quality pizza from your very own home with speed, quality, and convenience. Since we love pizza, we were excited to get our hands on one of these new multi-function ovens to test out for ourselves. We got a sneak peak of the oven and baked up several pies to see how well it works compared with similar units that often retail for far more. Read on for the full scoop or slice, as the case may be.
What is Frigidaire's Indoor Pizza Oven?
Frigidaire's new pizza oven retails for $299 and is currently available via Frigidaire's website. It will be rolling out on participating store shelves beginning in early 2026. The unit, which weighs 26 pounds and is designed to fit comfortably on the kitchen countertop, can accommodate up to a 12-inch pizza. It is a 3-in-1 multi-purpose device with built-in air fryer and bake functions in addition to five pre-set pizza styles: Stone-Baked Neapolitan, Thin Crust, New York, Pan, and Frozen. It has easy-to-read digital controls, adjustable temperatures, and comes with a pizza stone and pizza peel.
The key feature that sets this oven apart is its ability to bake a Neapolitan-style pizza within three minutes. It has the capacity to reach up to 700 F, which is the recommended temperature for baking a true Neapolitan-style pizza. It's designed to produce multiple pizzas in rapid-fire succession with the ease of a commercial pizza oven from your very own home. With front and top windows, you can easily monitor the progress of your pizza while it bakes to ensure perfect results every time.
How does Frigidaire's Indoor Pizza Oven compare with similar items?
When it comes to indoor pizza ovens, there are many to choose from, all of which are designed to produce professional-grade Neapolitan-style pizzas from the comfort of your own home. Though there are many different types of pizza out there, a true Neapolitan pizza is characterized by its capacity to cook within just a couple of minutes at a very high temperature, often above 800 F. The resulting pizza has a slightly charred, yet supple crust that is distinctive and allows simple toppings to shine.
To achieve these results at home, temperature control is key and many of the top-rated electric pizza ovens on the market do just this. What sets these apart most notably from this new Frigidaire model is their cost, which can run upwards of $600 apiece. Units like the Ooni Volt and the Breville Pizzaiolo are well-regarded for their reliable heating elements that produce brick oven flavor with consistent results, but they are definitely not budget-friendly, at $698.95 and $799.95 respectively.
Some brands like the Ooni Volt also have the capacity for multiple functions, including a proof and conventional oven modes. However, others — such as the Breville Pizzaiolo — are exclusively designed to make pizza, despite the fact that there are multiple settings available within the unit. This sets the Frigidaire apart with its Air Fryer and Bake functions.
How well do the pizza settings work compared with similar items?
In addition to manual temperature and time controls, Frigidaire's Indoor Pizza Oven has multiple pizza settings that are designed to take the guesswork out of making some of the most basic pies, including Baked Neapolitan, Thin Crust, New York, Pan, and Frozen. I tested several of these to see how well they delivered, including the Frozen, Pan, and Baked Neapolitan settings, the last of which requires the use of a pizza stone for best results.
As a general rule, I was unimpressed with most of the pizza settings. They were inconsistent at best and in many cases delivered subpar pies. This was especially true with the Frozen preset. The frozen pizza began to burn on top before the crust was done. By the time the crust was crisp and set, the cheese was virtually indelible. I had a similar experience with the Pan preset.
The Baked Neapolitan setting was where this oven really shone. It was relatively easy to use, though preheating it to 700 F took almost 15 minutes. The pizza, however, turned out perfectly, with a crust that was crisp and had that delicious charred flavor. The cheese was melted and flavorful and the toppings just done. The best part was that you could easily toss a second or third pizza into the unit immediately to keep cranking out fresh pies, if you happen to be feeding a crowd.
How well do the air fryer and bake functions work compared with similar items?
To test the utility of the multi-functioning features of this oven, I tested out the air fryer and bake functions. I prepared some breakfast frittatas using the air fryer function and baked off some canned biscuits implementing the bake function. The air fryer feature was fine, but not revolutionary. I felt as though the convection was perhaps less consistent than my actual air fryer and the frittatas turned out somewhat less fluffy and golden brown as they normally do.
When it came to the bake function, I was definitely underwhelmed. Though the biscuits baked in about half the time indicated by the instructions on the packaging, they browned so quickly and unevenly that half the biscuits were almost burnt on top by the time they were ready to come out of the oven.
While in theory it would be nice to say that these functions could replace the air fryer or oven in your kitchen, they are not as efficient, nor do they produce quality results. In my opinion the multi-functionality of this oven is not a selling feature that would make me select the unit over any other electric indoor pizza oven.
Unless you have a ton of countertop space, you might want to skip this pizza oven
In general, I was unimpressed with the Frigidaire Indoor Pizza Oven. First of all, I find it to be quite large and heavy. Though it purportedly fits well on the countertop, if you have a smaller kitchen, as I do, the unit is cumbersome and takes up far too much valuable real estate for prep or serving. What's more, because of its size and weight, it is inconvenient to move around, which makes storage a hassle.
I also found that the pizza stone was harder to clean than the packaging directions would have indicated. Any cheese that burnt on was virtually impossible to get off, leaving behind residue that will continue caking onto the stone and taint the flavor of future pizzas I might make.
That said, when it comes to making a quality Neapolitan-style pizza, this unit delivered. If you are a pizza aficionado and you are bound-and-determined to produce this type of pie without having to resort to a large outdoor oven or a more expensive indoor unit, this appliance might just be the ticket for you. As for me, I'll continue to use my oven's broiler to make restaurant-style pizza at home.