Indoor Vs. Outdoor Pizza Ovens: Is One Better Than The Other?

If you've ever wondered how much someone cares about certain foods, take a glance at their array of kitchen appliances. A toaster and a microwave may not be too unusual, but an ice cream maker is a good clue that someone takes their sweet treats very seriously. Another example of such a cooking tool is the pizza oven. A pizza cooker in a person's home is a sure sign they have a deep love for all things 'za.

Pizza ovens provide a lot of benefits, like allowing you to cook multiple pizzas very quickly. More importantly, cooking pizza in one of these ovens gives it terrific texture, and will ensure you never have soggy dough again. As appealing as pizza ovens are, they're still an investment. Even at the cheaper end, a reliable one can cost over $150. But if you're a pizza purist who's ready to take the plunge, it'll be worth it, especially if you find a pizza oven that suits your specific needs. From small portable options to ovens that require a whole crew to install, there are many different types of pizza ovens out there, but we can easily divide them into two categories: indoor and outdoor ovens. Which type is best for you will depend on your space, your budget, and how much work you want to stand between you and your delicious pie.

