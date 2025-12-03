The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Brunch Spots In Your State
Brunch has grown from a weekend indulgence into a full-blown cultural ritual — an in-between meal where slow mornings, creative menus, and good company come together. Unlike a quick grab-and-go breakfast, brunch invites you to linger over dishes that blend comfort and creativity, from elevated takes on classics to regional specialties you won't find anywhere else. With its growing popularity, travelers and locals alike are seeking out the hidden spots that serve unforgettable late-morning bites and are a little bit off the beaten path, or offer a welcoming family atmosphere.
To build this guide, we sifted through thousands of social media recommendations, combed local news features, and noted the small-but-mighty awards that true neighborhood favorites often earn. The result is a curated list of the best hole-in-the-wall brunch gems in every state — unassuming places where the coffee is strong, the vibe is relaxed, and the flavors make every weekend feel like a celebration.
Alabama: The Essential in Birmingham
There are a number of great brunch spots across Alabama, and one that Birmingham locals rave about is The Essential. Located in the heart of the city, The Essential offers a from-scratch brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m. and serves up classics like eggs Benedict and honey butter pancakes. It's a cozy spot for a relaxing morning and was named one of the best restaurants in Birmingham by "Southern Living."
(205) 718-7612
2215 First Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Waffles and Whatnot in Anchorage
Waffles and Whatnot was first founded in 2016, and not long after opening its first brick-and-mortar location, the restaurant was decimated by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The veteran-owned business persisted, reopening its doors and quickly gaining attention for its incredible chicken and waffle options, even gaining a spot on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" season 35. Despite the national attention, the casual spot stays true to its low-key, family-friendly roots.
https://www.wafflesandwhatnot.com/
(907) 406-4503
500 Muldoon Rd #5, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: Dick's Hideaway in Phoenix
Dick's Hideaway goes a step beyond hole-in-the-wall; it was named "Best Actual Hidden Gem" by the Phoenix New Times. Tucked in the Madison Village neighborhood of Phoenix, you won't find any signage for Dick's Hideaway, but you will find fantastic New Mexican cuisine, including brunch. Lasting until 4 p.m. daily, brunch at this rustic spot includes options like carne adovada Benedict, enchiladas and eggs, and breakfast burritos.
https://www.richardsonsnm.com/dicks-hideaway-1
(602) 241-1881
6008 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: The Root Cafe in Little Rock
Nestled in downtown Little Rock is The Root Cafe, an unpretentious spot committed to serving incredible food made with the freshest ingredients. 75% of its ingredients are locally-sourced, making brunch options like omelets, biscuits and gravy, and eggs Benedict even more delicious. But aside from the great food, The Root Cafe is fiercely dedicated to the community, offering events and sponsorships to help the area and residents thrive. The Root Cafe also has a second location in Breckenridge Village.
Multiple locations
California: The Griddle Cafe in Los Angeles
There are hundreds of brunch options in California, but if you're looking for something tucked away, check out The Griddle Cafe. While the Sunset Boulevard spot may look unassuming, The Griddle Cafe is known for its massive pancakes in inventive flavors like "Banananana" and "Selfie on Sunset." Locals on Reddit say it's the go-to place they take visiting family and friends.
https://www.thegriddlecafe.com/
(323) 378-6311
7916 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Colorado: Fox and the Hen in Denver
Located on a cozy corner lot, Fox and the Hen offers all-day breakfast until 3 p.m., perfect for brunch lovers and late risers. Fox and the Hen created the Mexican-inspired menu using beloved family recipes, infusing passion and fun into every meal. Chef Carrie Baird has appeared on "Top Chef" as well as "Beat Bobby Flay," where she bested Flay with her Pork Green Chili Huevos Rancheros, now renamed "Beat Bobby Flay-vos" on the restaurant's menu.
(303) 862-6795
2257 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: Bella's Cafe in New Haven
Bella's Cafe is a cheery, cozy spot set in the West New Haven neighborhood. It's a favorite for weekend brunch, with one local on Reddit calling it the "best brunch spot in CT if we're talking about quality and taste," and another on Facebook raving about the "absolutely amazing food." The menu includes favorites like pancakes and French toast, plus options like biscuits and gravy and shrimp maque choux.
(203) 387-7107
896 Whalley Ave, New Haven, CT 06515
Delaware: Peach Blossom Eatery in Newark
Just blocks from the University of Delaware, you'll find Peach Blossom Eatery. The charming, relaxed spot offers breakfast food until 3 p.m., including build-your-own brunch plates and options like pancakes, French toast, huevos rancheros, and omelets. The local favorite is particularly known for its scrapple (a loaf made of pork scraps), as well as its friendly staff and delicious cocktails.
https://www.peachblossomeatery.com/
(302) 715-3392
76 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: Blue Collar in Miami
Located opposite The Biscayne Hotel, mere blocks from the beach, is Blue Collar. This low-key spot offers brunch on the weekends, with options ranging from brioche French toast with bananas foster sauce to pulled pork benedict to a lox, eggs, and onion scramble. Blue Collar has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" several times and is constantly rated one of the best brunch spots around.
https://www.bluecollarmiami.com/
(305) 756-0366
6789 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138
Georgia: The Breakfast Boys in College Park
The Breakfast Boys is a quintessential spot for low-key, all-day, Southern-style brunch. Located right near Atlanta airport, this popular spot was created as a place where the community could come together and enjoy great food. The menu includes options like catfish grits and eggs and crispy chicken wings with pancakes. Add in the variety of boozy beverages, and The Breakfast Boys creates a welcoming, family vibe for locals and travelers alike.
https://www.eatatbreakfastboys.com/
(470) 517-6981
3387 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
Hawaii: Sweet E's Cafe in Honolulu
Hawaii's resort and hotel restaurants often offer upscale brunch options, but if that's not really your style, Sweet E's Cafe just might be. Located right off Highway 1, the no-frills, down-to-earth spot is loved for its brunch favorites like eggs Benedict and stuffed French toast, as well as dishes that play to Hawaiian flavors like the kalua pork loco moco. Despite being tucked away, Sweet E's has won multiple awards at both the local and national level.
(808) 737-7771
1006 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Egg Mann and Earl in Boise
The winner of "Boise Weekly's" Best of Boise awards for both breakfast and brunch in 2025, Egg Mann and Earl may be a hole-in-the-wall, but it's well-known and loved by locals. The small strip-mall spot offers classics like omelets, huevos rancheros, and eggs Benedict using house-made bacon and sausage patties. Locals on Reddit and Facebook warn that there will likely be a wait, especially on the weekend, but it's well worth it.
https://www.facebook.com/EggMannandEarl/
(208) 484-8831
650 E Boise Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Uncle Mike's Place in Chicago
Uncle Mike's Place is an American-Filipino restaurant in Chicago's Ukrainian Village known for having an amazing brunch. You'll find both standard American fare, like omelets and pancakes, as well as Filipino breakfast dishes like tocino and longanisa here. Diners all receive a complimentary bowl of lugaw, a type of Filipino porridge, which one local on Reddit refers to as "godly." Locals also say the friendly staff, including Uncle Mike himself, is what makes this place a true gem.
https://www.unclemikesplace.com/
(312) 226-5318
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Indiana: Good Morning Mama's Cafe in Indianapolis
For a bright and sunny Indiana brunch, look no further than Good Morning Mama's Cafe. Located in a renovated gas station, the family-run spot boasts cheery colors and a '50s vibe. The extensive menu features items like buttermilk pancakes, three-egg omelets, French toast, and breakfast tacos. Add in the champagne mimosas and wonderful staff, and it's clear what makes Good Morning Mama's Cafe a stand-out spot for brunch.
http://www.goodmorningmamas.com/
(317) 255-3800
1001 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Iowa: The Dandy Lion in Iowa City
Nestled in the heart of Iowa City, The Dandy Lion is known for great food, friendly service, and its memorable name. The menu here includes items like omelets, pancakes, French toast, and eggs Benedict, all served in a cozy, chic space. Locals on Reddit rave about popular items like the biscuits and gravy, with one saying, "Everything [they've] ever ordered has been great."
https://www.thedandylionic.com/
(319) 358-6400
111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: AR's Breakfast and Brunch in Overland Park
Just outside Kansas City, in an Overland Park shopping center, you'll find AR's Breakfast and Brunch. The menu is packed with omelets, breakfast bowls, crepes, French toast, pancakes, and more. Locals say that not only is the food amazing, but the portions are huge and the prices are decent. AR's also just opened a secondary location in Kansas City, Missouri, showing the spot is clearly in demand.
(913) 258-5703
8021 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204
Kentucky: Highland Morning in Louisville
Highland Morning is a small, family-run spot tucked off Bardstown Road in Louisville. The quaint diner is known for options like the Baja Benedict served with Spanish chorizo and avocado over corncakes, inventive pancake flavors like key lime buttermilk, and southern comfort brunch staples. Highland Morning has been featured several times in the local press for its excellent breakfast and brunch. It also has a secondary location on the other side of the city.
https://www.highlandmorningky.com/
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Aquila Bistro in New Orleans
Nestled in the historic Lower Garden District, Aquila Bistro is a relative newcomer to the New Orleans brunch scene. The low-key spot opened in spring 2025 and offers omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and brunch plates all day. So far, locals on Reddit seem to really be enjoying the new hidden gem, and strongly recommend the mammoth San Giovanni breakfast sandwich loaded with Italian meats and eggs.
https://www.aquilabistronola.com/
(504) 381-5514
2042 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Bayside American Cafe in Portland
Looking for brunch in Maine? Local Redditors say there's no competition — in fact, it's not even close: Bayside American Cafe is number one. Originally called Bintliff's, the cafe opened in 1990, but the historic house it stands in has been around much longer. The spot serves brunch all day, with a menu that includes a variety of pancakes, Benedicts, omelets, and egg scrambles with fresh and local ingredients.
https://www.baysideamericancafe.com/
(207) 774-0005
98 Portland St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Blue Moon Cafe in Baltimore
Blue Moon Cafe has a somewhat dreamy quality to it, from the star and moon wall mural to the photos of famous movie characters to the Tim Burton-esque decor touches. Tucked in the historic Fells Point neighborhood, the original family-owned spot focuses on adventurous brunch options like specialty pancakes and loaded omelets. The house-made cinnamon rolls receive particular praise, with one Redditor calling them, "Utterly stupidly amazingly delicious." Blue Moon also has a secondary location, Blue Moon Too, in the Federal Hill neighborhood.
https://bluemoonbaltimore.com/
Multiple Locations
Massachusetts: Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in Jamaica Plain
Tucked into the Boston suburb of Jamaica Plain, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe is a cute neighborhood spot serving up classic weekend brunch with options like omelettes, eggs Benedict, and chicken and waffles. Despite its no-frills vibe, the kitchen is run by a James Beard-nominated executive chef and is also known for participating in collaborations and pop-ups with other local businesses.
https://www.brassicakitchen.com/
(617) 477-4519
3712 Washington St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Michigan: The Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti
When The Bomber Restaurant first opened in 1936, it was to feed the workers at the nearby Willow Run Bomber Plant. While it's evolved over the years, the restaurant hasn't forgotten its roots, showcasing a variety of World War II memorabilia and model planes. It's also retained its mom-and-pop charm, especially for breakfast and brunch. Locals swear by the Cap'n Crunch French Toast and enormous Bomber Breakfast platter.
https://www.bomberrestaurant.net/
(734) 482-0550
306 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Minnesota: Victor's 1959 Cafe in Minneapolis
Nestled between Lyndale Park and Highway 35, Victor's 1959 Cafe sports a vibrant aqua exterior and features a snug but festive atmosphere for a delightful Cuban-American brunch. The spot has appeared on Guy Fieri's "Triple D Nation" twice, but what makes it truly special is that you'll find signatures, scribbles, and doodles from past diners all over the walls and tables. Current diners are encouraged to find a spot on the wall to leave their mark as well.
https://www.victors1959cafe.com/
(612) 827-8948
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Mississippi: The Little Easy in Natchez
The Little Easy is a casual restaurant in the historic city of Natchez and sits just blocks from the shore of the Mississippi. This cute, unassuming spot is known for offering a weekend boozy brunch from sunup to sundown, with classic southern options like chicken and waffles and build-your-own waffles. It's also focused on integrity, with a dedication to improving the community and sourcing sustainable products.
https://www.thelittleeasynatchez.com/
(601) 653-0774
114 High St, Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: Succotash in Kansas City
Over on the Missouri side of Kansas City, you'll find Succotash. This eclectic corner spot is loved for its all-day breakfast and weekend brunch. Menu items include pancakes, French toast, and biscuits and gravy. When "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" featured Succotash, Guy Fieri was particularly blown away by the pork hash. Be sure to save room for dessert, because Succotash is also known for its legendary eight-layer citrus cake.
(816) 421-2807
2601 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Montana: Storm Castle Cafe in Bozeman
There's farm-to-table, and then there's Storm Castle Cafe, where the owners source products from their own family farm. The rustic Bozeman spot serves brunch Thursdays through Sundays, and locals love the huge portions and old-school diner atmosphere, with one local Redditor calling it the "best thing in Bozeman." Like many others on this list, Storm Castle has also been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
https://www.stormcastlecafe.com/
(406) 586-0395
5 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Bailey's in Omaha
Tucked into an Omaha strip mall, Baileys is a local favorite. Here, you'll find breakfast served all day, with a menu featuring items like eggs Benedict, omelets, and a Porkasaurus breakfast platter so huge it was featured on "Man V. Food." The massive servings are just a small part of why Bailey's is so beloved, with locals on social media raving about the creative, delicious dishes, warm atmosphere, and excellent service.
https://www.baileysbreakfast.com/
(402) 932-5577
1259 S 120th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Original Sunrise Cafe in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is typically known for flashy restaurants and those legendary Vegas buffets, but it's got some great hole-in-the-wall spots too. South of the strip at the Original Sunrise Cafe, you'll find classic brunch options every day. Everything here is so good, reviewers have a hard time agreeing on what's the best, from the prime rib Benedict to the chilaquiles to the classic breakfast.
https://www.originalsunrisecafe.com/
(702) 257-8877
8975 S Eastern Ave #6, Las Vegas, NV 89123
New Hampshire: The Old Salt in Hampton
Located in the heart of Hampton, New Hampshire, The Old Salt is a family-run restaurant and tavern attached to Lamie's Inn. The historic, coastal spot is renowned for its Sunday brunch buffet, which has earned several awards from local publications. You'll find options like eggs Benedict, a custom omelet station, plus entrees that rotate weekly, not to mention a welcoming atmosphere and excellent service.
https://www.oldsaltnh.com/the-old-salt/
(603) 926-8322
490 Lafayette Rd, Hampton, NH 03842
New Jersey: Comfi in Belmar
As the name might suggest, Comfi is a spot with a comfortable, laid-back atmosphere. This Belmar gem offers an extensive menu, with options like omelets, benedicts, and breakfast sandwiches. Best of NJ highly recommends the savory, spicy "Turn Up The Heat" sandwich. Can't make up your mind? Try the I Am Still Undecided Breakfast: a platter of all the breakfast classics.
https://www.comfinewjersey.com/
(732) 749-3583
707 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719
New Mexico: Sunnyside Up in Albuquerque
"Sunnyside Up is excellent and has more unique stuff than the ten thousand greasy spoon diners," says one Redditor, and it's easy to see why. The strip-mall spot offers a variety of classic and unique brunch options, like the create-your-own-omelets and strawberry banana waffles, all made with the freshest ingredients. Sunnyside Up also puts a huge emphasis on community, giving back through partnerships with and donations to local organizations.
(505) 888-3447
6909 Menaul Blvd NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: Cocina Consuelo in New York City
While Cocina Consuelo may be tucked away in New York City's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, its vibrant cerulean facade helps it stand out from the surrounding brown and gray storefronts. The family-run cafe, opened during the pandemic, offers a Mexican-American brunch menu until 2 p.m. each day. The sweet-and-crisp masa pancakes are a hands-down favorite, but the kitchen also offers some great egg dishes, as well.
https://www.cocinaconsuelonyc.com/
(646) 250-7172
130 Hamilton Pl, New York, NY 10031
North Carolina: Hummingbird in Raleigh
Located in Dock 1053, a renovated warehouse, Hummingbird offers a weekend brunch menu of classic southern comfort foods with a bit of New Orleans inspiration. The menu is updated seasonally, but you'll commonly find dishes like the Peacemaker Po' Boy, shrimp and grits, and charbroiled oysters. Hummingbird also offers a variety of house brunch cocktails, and locals on Reddit recommend finishing your meal with the ricotta fritters.
https://www.hummingbirdraleigh.com/
(919) 301-8900
1053 E Whitaker Mill Rd STE 111, Raleigh, NC 17604
North Dakota: Ohm's Cafe in Mandan
In central North Dakota is the city of Mandan, and within Mandan is Ohm's Cafe. This family-run, old-fashioned diner has been standing since 1947 and offers a Sunday brunch beloved by locals. The vibe inside is rustic but still welcoming, and with options like raspberry-stuffed French toast and a spinach, mushroom, and Swiss scramble, it's the kind of spot you can see yourself visiting for years to come.
https://www.facebook.com/ohmscafe/
(701) 663-8245
808 W Main St, Mandan, ND 58554
Ohio: German Village Coffee Shop in Columbus
While German Village Coffee Shop is indeed tucked away in Columbus's German Village neighborhood, it's more than just a coffee shop; with its old-school charm and extensive menu, it's more of a diner. The space may look simple and unassuming, but the food here is top-tier. Known in particular for its biscuits and gravy, locals also comment on the variety of omelets available, as well as the pancakes, French toast, breakfast sandwiches, and more.
(614) 443-8900
193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Oklahoma: The Red Cup in Oklahoma City
The Red Cup may be located away from the main roads, but you'll know it the second you see it. Painted a vibrant green with a giant red coffee cup on the roof, this local favorite revels in its quirkiness. Check out brunch items like the rancheros verdes or loaded breakfast burrito. While the cafe is primarily vegetarian and vegan, eggs and cheddar cheese are available upon request.
(405) 525-3430
3122 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Stepping Stone Cafe in Portland
Stepping Stone Cafe is a fun, slightly irreverent spot reminiscent of old-school Portland and located in the heart of the city between the Willamette River and Forest Park. Locals love Stepping Stone for the gigantic "mancakes" in particular, which have been featured on "Man V. Food," while another Food Network show, "Guilty Pleasures," recommends trying the banana nut bread French toast.
https://www.steppingstonecafe.com/
(503) 222-1132
2390 NW Quimby St, Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania: The Breakfast Den in Philadelphia
The Breakfast Den is a cozy Vietnamese-American spot offering all-day breakfast/brunch. When you step into the pink and green corner cafe, you'll be met with a menu that includes both traditional American and Vietnamese dishes, from omelets and pancakes to banh mi and the thit kho hash. The cute vintage atmosphere makes it a great place for brunch with friends, but you may have to fend off crowds on the weekend.
(267) 758-6008
1500 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rhode Island: The Modern Diner in Pawtucket
Not only is The Modern Diner located inside a renovated streamliner, but it was the first diner in the country to be accepted to the National Register for Historic Places. The vintage vibe is only part of the spot's charm, however: The family-run joint also serves a delicious breakfast all day. Try the Famous Jimmie Gimmie, two poached eggs on an English muffin with tomatoes, bacon, and melted cheese, or tuck into classics like omelets, French toast, and pancakes.
(401) 726-8390
364 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860
South Carolina: Early Bird Diner in Charleston
Part of the appeal of brunch is that you don't have to be an early bird to enjoy it. Don't worry, Early Bird Diner serves Sunday brunch until 2 p.m. The charming, colorful spot is located off Highway 17 and is adored for its homestyle menu that features both classic options and creative plates. When Guy Fieri visited, he raved about the chicken and waffles, and locals on Reddit agree, with one calling it the best they've ever had.
http://www.earlybirddiner.com/
(843) 277-2353
1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
South Dakota: Wheel Inn in Watertown
Wheel Inn isn't an inn in the hotel sense; instead, it's a simple, family-owned diner in a low-key Watertown neighborhood. The spot opened over 60 years ago as a drive-in, and still offers diner-style meals. Breakfast and brunch options are served all day, with a menu that includes omelets, French toast, gravy and biscuits, and breakfast platters. Locals love the traditional fare and say they've never been disappointed.
https://www.watertownwheelinn.com/
(605) 886-4649
404 10th St NW, Watertown, SD 57201
Tennessee: Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe in Nashville
Shugga Hi might be in a hidden gem, but the whimsical aqua exterior makes it hard to miss. The family-owned bakery, cafe, and bar serves brunch on the weekends, and is probably best known for its homestyle chicken and waffles. It's also known for its community activities and warm, welcoming atmosphere. One local on Facebook says, "walking into Shugga Hi is like walking into your grandmother's home."
https://www.shuggahichickenandwaffles.com/
(615) 928-6576
1000 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
Texas: John's Cafe in Dallas
Texas is a huge state with a lot of brunch places, but one hole-in-the-wall spot that stands out is John's Cafe. "Thank you, John's Cafe, for being the most consistently delicious diner in Dallas. I have tried many diners, and while some are great, none have the same vibe nor flavors," says one Reddit user, and many others agree. The strip mall spot has been a Dallas institution since 1972, and is beloved for its biscuits and other brunch staples.
https://www.facebook.com/johnscafe.dallas/
(214) 874-0800
1733 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Utah: Over the Counter Cafe in Salt Lake City
Over the Counter Cafe may be a definite hole-in-the-wall, nestled toward the back of a strip mall in Salt Lake City's Canyon Rim, but that doesn't mean it's not popular. Established in 1983, locals love the classic diner vibe and say it's the best brunch spot they know. The family-owned cafe offers classic breakfast items, from omelets to benedicts to brunch combo platters.
http://www.overthecountercafeslc.com/
(801) 487-8725
2343 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Sneakers Bistro in Winooski
Founded in 1980 by a man dedicated to perfecting hollandaise sauce, Sneakers Bistro has become a Winooski hidden gem. Or maybe not so hidden, since its powder blue exterior helps it stand out. The spot is a local favorite, and of course, the eggs Benedict here is legendary. Other menu options at Sneakers include pancakes, French toast, omelets, and breakfast hash.
(802) 655-9081
28 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: Frost Cafe in Culpeper
Located just off Main Street in Culpeper, Virginia, Frost Cafe blends a retro '50s vibe with industrial accents. As a result, the spot provides a welcome dose of nostalgia, especially since it's cash-only. Breakfast is served until the cafe closes at 8 p.m., meaning you can grab homestyle brunch classics in a warm, welcoming atmosphere at any time of the day.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048616575434
(540) 829-0344
101 E Davis St, Culpeper, VA 22701
Washington: Hattie's Hat in Seattle
Hattie's Hat has been offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood since 1904. On weekends, there's a special brunch menu that includes classic favorites like eggs Benedict, Swedish pancakes, and egg scrambles. One local Redditor describes the spot as "a bit divey — it's the kind of place I would want my friend to take me if I was visiting."
(206) 784-0175
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Sam's Uptown Cafe in Charleston
While many hole-in-the-wall spots on this list are diners, Sam's Uptown Cafe in Charleston gives more cozy-pub vibes. The casual spot is a favorite for late nights and game days, but is also well-loved for its Sunday brunch. Brunch menus vary by week, but may include dishes like pumpkin spice French toast and chicken cordon bleu Benedict. All brunch appetizers come with a free mimosa or Bloody Mary.
(304) 346-6222
28 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Nitty Gritty in Madison
The original Nitty Gritty has changed a lot since it first opened, from being a bar and gathering space for anti-Vietnam War protest planning to now being known as "the birthday place." Despite the current moniker, the corner spot near the University of Wisconsin-Madison offers a surprisingly excellent brunch. Available Saturdays and Sundays, the menu includes options like brunch burgers and chicken and waffles. For drinks, try one of their Bloody Marys, mimosas, or heck, a chocolate shake.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Nora's Fish Creek Inn in Wilson
Just off of State Highway 22, nestled between the tourist town of Jackson and the Idaho border, is Nora's Fish Creek Inn. Opened in 1982, the cozy, rustic restaurant serves breakfast and brunch fare until 2 p.m. every day, even in the off-season. It's adored by both locals and visitors and has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" twice, where Guy Fieri raved about the banana bread French toast.
https://www.norasfishcreekinn.com/
(307) 733-7662
5600 W HWY-22, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
To choose the best hole-in-the-wall brunch spots, we first had to narrow down our criteria. Hole-in-the-wall is more a vibe than a specific category, so we focused on places that are tucked away, off the beaten path, or spots you might not notice at first glance. We picked restaurants that offered specific brunch options as well as those that served breakfast late. Once this was established, we turned to the internet, looking at recommendations on social media and local publications and awards.