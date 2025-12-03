The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Brunch Spots In Your State

By Sarah Vallie
Brunch has grown from a weekend indulgence into a full-blown cultural ritual — an in-between meal where slow mornings, creative menus, and good company come together. Unlike a quick grab-and-go breakfast, brunch invites you to linger over dishes that blend comfort and creativity, from elevated takes on classics to regional specialties you won't find anywhere else. With its growing popularity, travelers and locals alike are seeking out the hidden spots that serve unforgettable late-morning bites and are a little bit off the beaten path, or offer a welcoming family atmosphere.

To build this guide, we sifted through thousands of social media recommendations, combed local news features, and noted the small-but-mighty awards that true neighborhood favorites often earn. The result is a curated list of the best hole-in-the-wall brunch gems in every state — unassuming places where the coffee is strong, the vibe is relaxed, and the flavors make every weekend feel like a celebration.

Alabama: The Essential in Birmingham

Exterior of The Essential with a sign on the wall The Essential/Facebook

There are a number of great brunch spots across Alabama, and one that Birmingham locals rave about is The Essential. Located in the heart of the city, The Essential offers a from-scratch brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m. and serves up classics like eggs Benedict and honey butter pancakes. It's a cozy spot for a relaxing morning and was named one of the best restaurants in Birmingham by "Southern Living."

https://essentialbham.com/

(205) 718-7612

2215 First Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Alaska: Waffles and Whatnot in Anchorage

Exterior of Waffles and Whatnot with an empty parking lot out front Waffles and Whatnot

Waffles and Whatnot was first founded in 2016, and not long after opening its first brick-and-mortar location, the restaurant was decimated by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The veteran-owned business persisted, reopening its doors and quickly gaining attention for its incredible chicken and waffle options, even gaining a spot on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" season 35. Despite the national attention, the casual spot stays true to its low-key, family-friendly roots.

https://www.wafflesandwhatnot.com/

(907) 406-4503

500 Muldoon Rd #5, Anchorage, AK 99504

Arizona: Dick's Hideaway in Phoenix

The dining room at Dick's Hideaway Dick's Hideaway

Dick's Hideaway goes a step beyond hole-in-the-wall; it was named "Best Actual Hidden Gem" by the Phoenix New Times. Tucked in the Madison Village neighborhood of Phoenix, you won't find any signage for Dick's Hideaway, but you will find fantastic New Mexican cuisine, including brunch. Lasting until 4 p.m. daily, brunch at this rustic spot includes options like carne adovada Benedict, enchiladas and eggs, and breakfast burritos.

https://www.richardsonsnm.com/dicks-hideaway-1

(602) 241-1881

6008 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Arkansas: The Root Cafe in Little Rock

Exterior of The Root Cafe in downtown Little Rock The Root/Facebook

Nestled in downtown Little Rock is The Root Cafe, an unpretentious spot committed to serving incredible food made with the freshest ingredients. 75% of its ingredients are locally-sourced, making brunch options like omelets, biscuits and gravy, and eggs Benedict even more delicious. But aside from the great food, The Root Cafe is fiercely dedicated to the community, offering events and sponsorships to help the area and residents thrive. The Root Cafe also has a second location in Breckenridge Village.

https://www.therootcafe.com/

Multiple locations

California: The Griddle Cafe in Los Angeles

The red exterior of The Griddle Cafe Mark P./Yelp

There are hundreds of brunch options in California, but if you're looking for something tucked away, check out The Griddle Cafe. While the Sunset Boulevard spot may look unassuming, The Griddle Cafe is known for its massive pancakes in inventive flavors like "Banananana" and "Selfie on Sunset." Locals on Reddit say it's the go-to place they take visiting family and friends.

https://www.thegriddlecafe.com/

(323) 378-6311

7916 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Colorado: Fox and the Hen in Denver

Exterior of Fox and the Hen with people sitting outside on the patio under yellow umbrellas Fox and the Hen/Facebook

Located on a cozy corner lot, Fox and the Hen offers all-day breakfast until 3 p.m., perfect for brunch lovers and late risers. Fox and the Hen created the Mexican-inspired menu using beloved family recipes, infusing passion and fun into every meal. Chef Carrie Baird has appeared on "Top Chef" as well as "Beat Bobby Flay," where she bested Flay with her Pork Green Chili Huevos Rancheros, now renamed "Beat Bobby Flay-vos" on the restaurant's menu.

https://www.foxandthehen.com/

(303) 862-6795

2257 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Connecticut: Bella's Cafe in New Haven

The exterior of Bella's Cafe with a green and white awning Bella's Cafe

Bella's Cafe is a cheery, cozy spot set in the West New Haven neighborhood. It's a favorite for weekend brunch, with one local on Reddit calling it the "best brunch spot in CT if we're talking about quality and taste," and another on Facebook raving about the "absolutely amazing food." The menu includes favorites like pancakes and French toast, plus options like biscuits and gravy and shrimp maque choux.

https://www.bellascafect.com/

(203) 387-7107

896 Whalley Ave, New Haven, CT 06515

Delaware: Peach Blossom Eatery in Newark

The exterior of Peach Blossom Eatery in the snow The Peach Blossom Eatery/Facebook

Just blocks from the University of Delaware, you'll find Peach Blossom Eatery. The charming, relaxed spot offers breakfast food until 3 p.m., including build-your-own brunch plates and options like pancakes, French toast, huevos rancheros, and omelets. The local favorite is particularly known for its scrapple (a loaf made of pork scraps), as well as its friendly staff and delicious cocktails.

https://www.peachblossomeatery.com/

(302) 715-3392

76 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711

Florida: Blue Collar in Miami

The exterior of Blue Collar with seating outside bluecollarmiami/Instagram

Located opposite The Biscayne Hotel, mere blocks from the beach, is Blue Collar. This low-key spot offers brunch on the weekends, with options ranging from brioche French toast with bananas foster sauce to pulled pork benedict to a lox, eggs, and onion scramble. Blue Collar has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" several times and is constantly rated one of the best brunch spots around.

https://www.bluecollarmiami.com/

(305) 756-0366

6789 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

Georgia: The Breakfast Boys in College Park

Exterior of The Breakfast Boys, including the patio with blue umbrellas Carlos D./Yelp

The Breakfast Boys is a quintessential spot for low-key, all-day, Southern-style brunch. Located right near Atlanta airport, this popular spot was created as a place where the community could come together and enjoy great food. The menu includes options like catfish grits and eggs and crispy chicken wings with pancakes. Add in the variety of boozy beverages, and The Breakfast Boys creates a welcoming, family vibe for locals and travelers alike.

https://www.eatatbreakfastboys.com/

(470) 517-6981

3387 Main St, College Park, GA 30337

Hawaii: Sweet E's Cafe in Honolulu

The exterior of Sweet E's Cafe with cars parked outside Justin K./ Yelp

Hawaii's resort and hotel restaurants often offer upscale brunch options, but if that's not really your style, Sweet E's Cafe just might be. Located right off Highway 1, the no-frills, down-to-earth spot is loved for its brunch favorites like eggs Benedict and stuffed French toast, as well as dishes that play to Hawaiian flavors like the kalua pork loco moco. Despite being tucked away, Sweet E's has won multiple awards at both the local and national level.

https://sweetescafe.com/

(808) 737-7771

1006 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

Idaho: Egg Mann and Earl in Boise

The exterior of Egg Mann and Earl Juli S./Yelp

The winner of "Boise Weekly's" Best of Boise awards for both breakfast and brunch in 2025, Egg Mann and Earl may be a hole-in-the-wall, but it's well-known and loved by locals. The small strip-mall spot offers classics like omelets, huevos rancheros, and eggs Benedict using house-made bacon and sausage patties. Locals on Reddit and Facebook warn that there will likely be a wait, especially on the weekend, but it's well worth it.

https://www.facebook.com/EggMannandEarl/

(208) 484-8831

650 E Boise Ave, Boise, ID 83706

Illinois: Uncle Mike's Place in Chicago

The red brick exterior of Uncle Mike's Place with tables and blue umbrellas outside Uncle Mikes Place/Facebook

Uncle Mike's Place is an American-Filipino restaurant in Chicago's Ukrainian Village known for having an amazing brunch. You'll find both standard American fare, like omelets and pancakes, as well as Filipino breakfast dishes like tocino and longanisa here. Diners all receive a complimentary bowl of lugaw, a type of Filipino porridge, which one local on Reddit refers to as "godly." Locals also say the friendly staff, including Uncle Mike himself, is what makes this place a true gem.

https://www.unclemikesplace.com/

(312) 226-5318

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Indiana: Good Morning Mama's Cafe in Indianapolis

The painted yellow exterior of Good Morning Mama's Cafe Good Morning Mama's Cafe

For a bright and sunny Indiana brunch, look no further than Good Morning Mama's Cafe. Located in a renovated gas station, the family-run spot boasts cheery colors and a '50s vibe. The extensive menu features items like buttermilk pancakes, three-egg omelets, French toast, and breakfast tacos. Add in the champagne mimosas and wonderful staff, and it's clear what makes Good Morning Mama's Cafe a stand-out spot for brunch.

http://www.goodmorningmamas.com/

(317) 255-3800

1001 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Iowa: The Dandy Lion in Iowa City

Exterior of The Dandy Lion oldfilmsflicker/Instagram

Nestled in the heart of Iowa City, The Dandy Lion is known for great food, friendly service, and its memorable name. The menu here includes items like omelets, pancakes, French toast, and eggs Benedict, all served in a cozy, chic space. Locals on Reddit rave about popular items like the biscuits and gravy, with one saying, "Everything [they've] ever ordered has been great." 

https://www.thedandylionic.com/

(319) 358-6400

111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240

Kansas: AR's Breakfast and Brunch in Overland Park

Exterior of AR's Breakfast and Brunch Steve D./Yelp

Just outside Kansas City, in an Overland Park shopping center, you'll find AR's Breakfast and Brunch. The menu is packed with omelets, breakfast bowls, crepes, French toast, pancakes, and more. Locals say that not only is the food amazing, but the portions are huge and the prices are decent. AR's also just opened a secondary location in Kansas City, Missouri, showing the spot is clearly in demand.

https://www.arsbrunchkc.com/

(913) 258-5703

8021 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Kentucky: Highland Morning in Louisville

Exterior of Highland Morning with a turquoise awning highlandmorning/Instagram

Highland Morning is a small, family-run spot tucked off Bardstown Road in Louisville. The quaint diner is known for options like the Baja Benedict served with Spanish chorizo and avocado over corncakes, inventive pancake flavors like key lime buttermilk, and southern comfort brunch staples. Highland Morning has been featured several times in the local press for its excellent breakfast and brunch. It also has a secondary location on the other side of the city.

https://www.highlandmorningky.com/

Multiple locations

Louisiana: Aquila Bistro in New Orleans

Entrance to Aquila Bistro and Cafe ?brahim S./Yelp

Nestled in the historic Lower Garden District, Aquila Bistro is a relative newcomer to the New Orleans brunch scene. The low-key spot opened in spring 2025 and offers omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and brunch plates all day. So far, locals on Reddit seem to really be enjoying the new hidden gem, and strongly recommend the mammoth San Giovanni breakfast sandwich loaded with Italian meats and eggs.

https://www.aquilabistronola.com/

(504) 381-5514

2042 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Maine: Bayside American Cafe in Portland

The blue and white exterior of American Bayside Cafe Bayside American Cafe/Facebook

Looking for brunch in Maine? Local Redditors say there's no competition — in fact, it's not even close: Bayside American Cafe is number one. Originally called Bintliff's, the cafe opened in 1990, but the historic house it stands in has been around much longer. The spot serves brunch all day, with a menu that includes a variety of pancakes, Benedicts, omelets, and egg scrambles with fresh and local ingredients.

https://www.baysideamericancafe.com/

(207) 774-0005

98 Portland St, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: Blue Moon Cafe in Baltimore

Side view of the exterior of Blue Moon Cafe, including a night sky mural on the building Blue Moon Cafe And Blue Moon Too/Facebook

Blue Moon Cafe has a somewhat dreamy quality to it, from the star and moon wall mural to the photos of famous movie characters to the Tim Burton-esque decor touches. Tucked in the historic Fells Point neighborhood, the original family-owned spot focuses on adventurous brunch options like specialty pancakes and loaded omelets. The house-made cinnamon rolls receive particular praise, with one Redditor calling them, "Utterly stupidly amazingly delicious." Blue Moon also has a secondary location, Blue Moon Too, in the Federal Hill neighborhood.

https://bluemoonbaltimore.com/

Multiple Locations

Massachusetts: Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in Jamaica Plain

The exterior of Brassica Kitchen & Cafe melo_eats/Instagram

Tucked into the Boston suburb of Jamaica Plain, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe is a cute neighborhood spot serving up classic weekend brunch with options like omelettes, eggs Benedict, and chicken and waffles. Despite its no-frills vibe, the kitchen is run by a James Beard-nominated executive chef and is also known for participating in collaborations and pop-ups with other local businesses.

https://www.brassicakitchen.com/

(617) 477-4519

3712 Washington St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Michigan: The Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti

Exterior of The Bomber Restaurant with vintage cars out front The Bomber Restaurant

When The Bomber Restaurant first opened in 1936, it was to feed the workers at the nearby Willow Run Bomber Plant. While it's evolved over the years, the restaurant hasn't forgotten its roots, showcasing a variety of World War II memorabilia and model planes. It's also retained its mom-and-pop charm, especially for breakfast and brunch. Locals swear by the Cap'n Crunch French Toast and enormous Bomber Breakfast platter.

https://www.bomberrestaurant.net/

(734) 482-0550

306 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Minnesota: Victor's 1959 Cafe in Minneapolis

The painted blue exterior of Victor's 1959 Cafe with booths and umbrellas outside victors1959cafe/Instagram

Nestled between Lyndale Park and Highway 35, Victor's 1959 Cafe sports a vibrant aqua exterior and features a snug but festive atmosphere for a delightful Cuban-American brunch. The spot has appeared on Guy Fieri's "Triple D Nation" twice, but what makes it truly special is that you'll find signatures, scribbles, and doodles from past diners all over the walls and tables. Current diners are encouraged to find a spot on the wall to leave their mark as well.

https://www.victors1959cafe.com/

(612) 827-8948

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409

Mississippi: The Little Easy in Natchez

The wooden bar with bar stools, hanging lamps, and a red brick backsplash at Little Easy Cafe Little Easy Cafe/Facebook

The Little Easy is a casual restaurant in the historic city of Natchez and sits just blocks from the shore of the Mississippi. This cute, unassuming spot is known for offering a weekend boozy brunch from sunup to sundown, with classic southern options like chicken and waffles and build-your-own waffles. It's also focused on integrity, with a dedication to improving the community and sourcing sustainable products.

https://www.thelittleeasynatchez.com/

(601) 653-0774

114 High St, Natchez, MS 39120

Missouri: Succotash in Kansas City

The red brick exterior of Succotash succotash/Facebook

Over on the Missouri side of Kansas City, you'll find Succotash. This eclectic corner spot is loved for its all-day breakfast and weekend brunch. Menu items include pancakes, French toast, and biscuits and gravy. When "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" featured Succotash, Guy Fieri was particularly blown away by the pork hash. Be sure to save room for dessert, because Succotash is also known for its legendary eight-layer citrus cake.

https://succotashkcmo.com/

(816) 421-2807

2601 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Montana: Storm Castle Cafe in Bozeman

The exterior of Storm Castle Cafe Storm Castle Cafe/Facebook

There's farm-to-table, and then there's Storm Castle Cafe, where the owners source products from their own family farm. The rustic Bozeman spot serves brunch Thursdays through Sundays, and locals love the huge portions and old-school diner atmosphere, with one local Redditor calling it the "best thing in Bozeman." Like many others on this list, Storm Castle has also been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

https://www.stormcastlecafe.com/

(406) 586-0395

5 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Bailey's in Omaha

The exterior of Bailey's with an empty parking lot out front and trees in the background Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch/ Facebook

Tucked into an Omaha strip mall, Baileys is a local favorite. Here, you'll find breakfast served all day, with a menu featuring items like eggs Benedict, omelets, and a Porkasaurus breakfast platter so huge it was featured on "Man V. Food." The massive servings are just a small part of why Bailey's is so beloved, with locals on social media raving about the creative, delicious dishes, warm atmosphere, and excellent service.

https://www.baileysbreakfast.com/

(402) 932-5577

1259 S 120th St, Omaha, NE 68144

Nevada: Original Sunrise Cafe in Las Vegas

Exterior of Original Sunrise Cafe with blue sky behind it Diana M./Yelp

Las Vegas is typically known for flashy restaurants and those legendary Vegas buffets, but it's got some great hole-in-the-wall spots too. South of the strip at the Original Sunrise Cafe, you'll find classic brunch options every day. Everything here is so good, reviewers have a hard time agreeing on what's the best, from the prime rib Benedict to the chilaquiles to the classic breakfast.

https://www.originalsunrisecafe.com/

(702) 257-8877

8975 S Eastern Ave #6, Las Vegas, NV 89123

New Hampshire: The Old Salt in Hampton

The exterior of The Old Salt with a green awning above the windows The Old Salt and Lamie's Inn/Facebook

Located in the heart of Hampton, New Hampshire, The Old Salt is a family-run restaurant and tavern attached to Lamie's Inn. The historic, coastal spot is renowned for its Sunday brunch buffet, which has earned several awards from local publications. You'll find options like eggs Benedict, a custom omelet station, plus entrees that rotate weekly, not to mention a welcoming atmosphere and excellent service.

https://www.oldsaltnh.com/the-old-salt/

(603) 926-8322

490 Lafayette Rd, Hampton, NH 03842

New Jersey: Comfi in Belmar

The exterior of Comfi with metal tables outside under a black awning COMFI of Belmar/Facebook

As the name might suggest, Comfi is a spot with a comfortable, laid-back atmosphere. This Belmar gem offers an extensive menu, with options like omelets, benedicts, and breakfast sandwiches. Best of NJ highly recommends the savory, spicy "Turn Up The Heat" sandwich. Can't make up your mind? Try the I Am Still Undecided Breakfast: a platter of all the breakfast classics.

https://www.comfinewjersey.com/

(732) 749-3583

707 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719

New Mexico: Sunnyside Up in Albuquerque

The exterior of Sunnyside Up with people sitting outside Nicole E./Yelp

"Sunnyside Up is excellent and has more unique stuff than the ten thousand greasy spoon diners," says one Redditor, and it's easy to see why. The strip-mall spot offers a variety of classic and unique brunch options, like the create-your-own-omelets and strawberry banana waffles, all made with the freshest ingredients. Sunnyside Up also puts a huge emphasis on community, giving back through partnerships with and donations to local organizations.

https://sunnysideupabq.com/

(505) 888-3447

6909 Menaul Blvd NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87110

New York: Cocina Consuelo in New York City

The painted blue brick exterior of Cocina Consuelo with a red awning and red table and chairs outside Cocina Consuelo/Facebook

While Cocina Consuelo may be tucked away in New York City's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, its vibrant cerulean facade helps it stand out from the surrounding brown and gray storefronts. The family-run cafe, opened during the pandemic, offers a Mexican-American brunch menu until 2 p.m. each day. The sweet-and-crisp masa pancakes are a hands-down favorite, but the kitchen also offers some great egg dishes, as well.

https://www.cocinaconsuelonyc.com/

(646) 250-7172

130 Hamilton Pl, New York, NY 10031

North Carolina: Hummingbird in Raleigh

The outdoor patio at Hummingbird with colorful string lights and the pink neon sign Raleigh Beltliner/Facebook

Located in Dock 1053, a renovated warehouse, Hummingbird offers a weekend brunch menu of classic southern comfort foods with a bit of New Orleans inspiration. The menu is updated seasonally, but you'll commonly find dishes like the Peacemaker Po' Boy, shrimp and grits, and charbroiled oysters. Hummingbird also offers a variety of house brunch cocktails, and locals on Reddit recommend finishing your meal with the ricotta fritters.

https://www.hummingbirdraleigh.com/

(919) 301-8900

1053 E Whitaker Mill Rd STE 111, Raleigh, NC 17604

North Dakota: Ohm's Cafe in Mandan

Dining area inside Ohm's Cafe Ohm's Cafe/Facebook

In central North Dakota is the city of Mandan, and within Mandan is Ohm's Cafe. This family-run, old-fashioned diner has been standing since 1947 and offers a Sunday brunch beloved by locals. The vibe inside is rustic but still welcoming, and with options like raspberry-stuffed French toast and a spinach, mushroom, and Swiss scramble, it's the kind of spot you can see yourself visiting for years to come.

https://www.facebook.com/ohmscafe/

(701) 663-8245

808 W Main St, Mandan, ND 58554

Ohio: German Village Coffee Shop in Columbus

Side view of the exterior of German Village Coffee Shop Charlie E./Yelp

While German Village Coffee Shop is indeed tucked away in Columbus's German Village neighborhood, it's more than just a coffee shop; with its old-school charm and extensive menu, it's more of a diner. The space may look simple and unassuming, but the food here is top-tier. Known in particular for its biscuits and gravy, locals also comment on the variety of omelets available, as well as the pancakes, French toast, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

https://www.gvcoffeeshop.com/

(614) 443-8900

193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Oklahoma: The Red Cup in Oklahoma City

Patio of The Red Cup with wooden tables and red chairs Ashley V./Yelp

The Red Cup may be located away from the main roads, but you'll know it the second you see it. Painted a vibrant green with a giant red coffee cup on the roof, this local favorite revels in its quirkiness. Check out brunch items like the rancheros verdes or loaded breakfast burrito. While the cafe is primarily vegetarian and vegan, eggs and cheddar cheese are available upon request.

https://www.theredcupokc.com/

(405) 525-3430

3122 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Oregon: Stepping Stone Cafe in Portland

The exterior of Stepping Stone Cafe on a street corner Frank C. /Yelp

Stepping Stone Cafe is a fun, slightly irreverent spot reminiscent of old-school Portland and located in the heart of the city between the Willamette River and Forest Park. Locals love Stepping Stone for the gigantic "mancakes" in particular, which have been featured on "Man V. Food," while another Food Network show, "Guilty Pleasures," recommends trying the banana nut bread French toast.

https://www.steppingstonecafe.com/

(503) 222-1132

2390 NW Quimby St, Portland, OR 97210

Pennsylvania: The Breakfast Den in Philadelphia

The pink and green exterior of The Breakfast Den with a chalkboard sign outside tbd.thebreakfastden/Instagram

The Breakfast Den is a cozy Vietnamese-American spot offering all-day breakfast/brunch. When you step into the pink and green corner cafe, you'll be met with a menu that includes both traditional American and Vietnamese dishes, from omelets and pancakes to banh mi and the thit kho hash. The cute vintage atmosphere makes it a great place for brunch with friends, but you may have to fend off crowds on the weekend.

https://thebreakfastden.com/

(267) 758-6008

1500 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Rhode Island: The Modern Diner in Pawtucket

The Sterling Streamliner exterior of The Modern Diner The Modern Diner

Not only is The Modern Diner located inside a renovated streamliner, but it was the first diner in the country to be accepted to the National Register for Historic Places. The vintage vibe is only part of the spot's charm, however: The family-run joint also serves a delicious breakfast all day. Try the Famous Jimmie Gimmie, two poached eggs on an English muffin with tomatoes, bacon, and melted cheese, or tuck into classics like omelets, French toast, and pancakes.

https://themoderndinerri.com/

(401) 726-8390

364 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860

South Carolina: Early Bird Diner in Charleston

Exterior of the Early Bird Diner with cars parked outside Herb W./ Yelp

Part of the appeal of brunch is that you don't have to be an early bird to enjoy it. Don't worry, Early Bird Diner serves Sunday brunch until 2 p.m. The charming, colorful spot is located off Highway 17 and is adored for its homestyle menu that features both classic options and creative plates. When Guy Fieri visited, he raved about the chicken and waffles, and locals on Reddit agree, with one calling it the best they've ever had.

http://www.earlybirddiner.com/

(843) 277-2353

1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

South Dakota: Wheel Inn in Watertown

Exterior of Wheel Inn with a truck parked outside Jonathan C./Yelp

Wheel Inn isn't an inn in the hotel sense; instead, it's a simple, family-owned diner in a low-key Watertown neighborhood. The spot opened over 60 years ago as a drive-in, and still offers diner-style meals. Breakfast and brunch options are served all day, with a menu that includes omelets, French toast, gravy and biscuits, and breakfast platters. Locals love the traditional fare and say they've never been disappointed.

https://www.watertownwheelinn.com/

(605) 886-4649

404 10th St NW, Watertown, SD 57201

Tennessee: Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe in Nashville

Front doors and brick exterior painted light blue at Shugga Hi Cafe Shugga Hi Café/Facebook

Shugga Hi might be in a hidden gem, but the whimsical aqua exterior makes it hard to miss. The family-owned bakery, cafe, and bar serves brunch on the weekends, and is probably best known for its homestyle chicken and waffles. It's also known for its community activities and warm, welcoming atmosphere. One local on Facebook says, "walking into Shugga Hi is like walking into your grandmother's home."

https://www.shuggahichickenandwaffles.com/

(615) 928-6576

1000 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Texas: John's Cafe in Dallas

Exterior of John's Cafe with a cloudy blue sky in the background Ralph M./Yelp

Texas is a huge state with a lot of brunch places, but one hole-in-the-wall spot that stands out is John's Cafe. "Thank you, John's Cafe, for being the most consistently delicious diner in Dallas. I have tried many diners, and while some are great, none have the same vibe nor flavors," says one Reddit user, and many others agree. The strip mall spot has been a Dallas institution since 1972, and is beloved for its biscuits and other brunch staples.

https://www.facebook.com/johnscafe.dallas/

(214) 874-0800

1733 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Utah: Over the Counter Cafe in Salt Lake City

Exterior of Over the Counter Cafe Evelyn M./Yelp

Over the Counter Cafe may be a definite hole-in-the-wall, nestled toward the back of a strip mall in Salt Lake City's Canyon Rim, but that doesn't mean it's not popular. Established in 1983, locals love the classic diner vibe and say it's the best brunch spot they know. The family-owned cafe offers classic breakfast items, from omelets to benedicts to brunch combo platters. 

http://www.overthecountercafeslc.com/

(801) 487-8725

2343 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Vermont: Sneakers Bistro in Winooski

The blue painted exterior of Sneakers Bistro Sneakers Bistro/Facebook

Founded in 1980 by a man dedicated to perfecting hollandaise sauce, Sneakers Bistro has become a Winooski hidden gem. Or maybe not so hidden, since its powder blue exterior helps it stand out. The spot is a local favorite, and of course, the eggs Benedict here is legendary. Other menu options at Sneakers include pancakes, French toast, omelets, and breakfast hash.

sneakersbistrovt.com

(802) 655-9081

28 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404

Virginia: Frost Cafe in Culpeper

Exterior of Frost Cafe in a red brick building on a street corner Cassandra T./Yelp

Located just off Main Street in Culpeper, Virginia, Frost Cafe blends a retro '50s vibe with industrial accents. As a result, the spot provides a welcome dose of nostalgia, especially since it's cash-only. Breakfast is served until the cafe closes at 8 p.m., meaning you can grab homestyle brunch classics in a warm, welcoming atmosphere at any time of the day.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048616575434

(540) 829-0344

101 E Davis St, Culpeper, VA 22701

Washington: Hattie's Hat in Seattle

Side shot showing the doorway to Hattie's Hat and, across the sidewalk, the restaurant's outdoor patio hattieshat/Instagram

Hattie's Hat has been offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood since 1904. On weekends, there's a special brunch menu that includes classic favorites like eggs Benedict, Swedish pancakes, and egg scrambles. One local Redditor describes the spot as "a bit divey — it's the kind of place I would want my friend to take me if I was visiting."

https://hatties-hat.com/

(206) 784-0175

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

West Virginia: Sam's Uptown Cafe in Charleston

Front exterior of Sam's Uptown Cafe with a red restaurant sign hung on the balcony above Sam's Uptown Cafe/Facebook

While many hole-in-the-wall spots on this list are diners, Sam's Uptown Cafe in Charleston gives more cozy-pub vibes. The casual spot is a favorite for late nights and game days, but is also well-loved for its Sunday brunch. Brunch menus vary by week, but may include dishes like pumpkin spice French toast and chicken cordon bleu Benedict. All brunch appetizers come with a free mimosa or Bloody Mary.

https://samsuptown.com/

(304) 346-6222

28 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301

Wisconsin: Nitty Gritty in Madison

Exterior of Nitty Gritty with a striped white and black awning and a red sign Nitty Gritty/Facebook

The original Nitty Gritty has changed a lot since it first opened, from being a bar and gathering space for anti-Vietnam War protest planning to now being known as "the birthday place." Despite the current moniker, the corner spot near the University of Wisconsin-Madison offers a surprisingly excellent brunch. Available Saturdays and Sundays, the menu includes options like brunch burgers and chicken and waffles. For drinks, try one of their Bloody Marys, mimosas, or heck, a chocolate shake.

https://www.thegritty.com/

Multiple locations

Wyoming: Nora's Fish Creek Inn in Wilson

Distance view of Nora's Fish Creek Inn Nora's Fish Creek Inn/Facebook

Just off of State Highway 22, nestled between the tourist town of Jackson and the Idaho border, is Nora's Fish Creek Inn. Opened in 1982, the cozy, rustic restaurant serves breakfast and brunch fare until 2 p.m. every day, even in the off-season. It's adored by both locals and visitors and has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" twice, where Guy Fieri raved about the banana bread French toast.

https://www.norasfishcreekinn.com/

(307) 733-7662

5600 W HWY-22, Wilson, WY 83014

Methodology

Friends at a table eating brunch together Filadendron/Getty Images

To choose the best hole-in-the-wall brunch spots, we first had to narrow down our criteria. Hole-in-the-wall is more a vibe than a specific category, so we focused on places that are tucked away, off the beaten path, or spots you might not notice at first glance. We picked restaurants that offered specific brunch options as well as those that served breakfast late. Once this was established, we turned to the internet, looking at recommendations on social media and local publications and awards.

