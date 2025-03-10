What Is Scrapple And What's The Best Way To Cook It?

If you've ever spent time in the Mid-Atlantic, it's entirely possible you've seen scrapple. It vaguely resembles Depression-era meatloaf, though it holds its square shape much more easily. Plus, a few bites will quickly tell you that scrapple is pork, not beef, and that it tastes closer to liverwurst or even breakfast sausage, depending on how it's spiced (usually with salt, pepper, and sage). In essence, scrapple is a thick, mushy food made from pork scraps (including edible organ meat), cornmeal, and often buckwheat flour. It's almost a pâté, though perhaps closer to polenta in some ways.

Scrapple dates back a few hundred years to the Pennsylvania Dutch, the group of German-speaking settlers who arrived in the region back in the 1600s. Since then, the dish has spread outside the Mid-Atlantic, and it shares similarities with livermush and liver pudding in the American South. Back then, the point of scrapple was to work with whatever parts of the pig you could to avoid wasting anything. Similarly, modern scrapple uses different cuts and trimmings of pork and often organs like liver, which are ground up and cooked with the cornmeal and buckwheat. Many would-be scrapple fans are turned off by the mystery meat nature of scrapple. But it's no different from not really knowing what's in your hot dogs. If you enjoy those, there's no reason a loaf of scrapple shouldn't catch your eye.