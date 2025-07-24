The Most Famous Hotel Restaurant In Every State
When travelling throughout the country, there are a few key things that people look for in a restaurant. They want a place with delicious food or a place that's interesting and unique. Bonus points if it's somewhere convenient, for example, if it's inside your hotel.
The type of restaurant you find in a hotel usually depends on the hotel itself. More high-end, luxury, boutique hotels are going to have restaurants that are upscale and elegant, while more moderate hotels often have comfortable but still classy eateries. If you've stumbled upon an inn and restaurant spot, you'll probably find something cozy and comfortable. All types can potentially serve good or bad food, and all types have the potential to become iconic in their own way. Maybe locals secretly love it, despite it being in a hotel. Maybe it's been around for over a century, or it revolutionized American dining. Whether you're looking for great food or a unique atmosphere, you're sure to find one or both by visiting a famous hotel restaurant.
Alabama: Harvest Restaurant and Bar (Redmont Hotel)
Harvest Restaurant and Bar is a restaurant inside the Redmont Hotel in downtown Birmingham, Alabama. It offers southern cuisine with a modern flair, providing an elegant yet welcoming dining experience inside the city's oldest-running hotel.
The hotel and restaurant are centrally located within five blocks of the theater district and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Dishes typically range from $30-$50, according to reviewers on Google, who rave about the excellent food and top-notch service.
(205) 957-6828
2101 5th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Crow's Nest (Hotel Captain Cook)
Atop the luxurious, historic, and massive Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska, you'll find the Crow's Nest. The restaurant channels old-school elegance while showcasing the best of what Alaska has to offer, with 360-degree views of the city and a menu brimming with locally-caught seafood.
In addition to stunning views and spectacular service, you'll also find an extensive wine selection. Entrees here range from $30 to $180, with most between $40 to $60.
(907) 276-6000
939 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Aunt Chilada's (Arizona Grand Resort and Spa)
Aunt Chilada's offers Mexican staples like tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas, as well as — so it claims — the "best margaritas in town." Aunt Chilada's is a vibrant Mexican restaurant at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa on the Phoenix/Tempe border.
Guests are treated to an experience like no other, with great service and a beautiful outdoor patio. Hotel guests receive a discount and walk a pretty path from the resort to the restaurant, but the place is a hit with locals as well. The price is fair, too, with entrees ranging from $20 to $30.
(602) 431-6470
2019 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283
Arkansas: Wilson Cafe and Tavern (The Louis Hotel)
The Louis Hotel offers a unique resort experience with rooms within the hotel itself, as well as luxury cottages spread across its campus. Also on that campus is Wilson Cafe and Tavern, a local favorite serving a farm-to-table menu that honors the regional agriculture and heritage.
One reviewer calls it a "jewel in the Arkansas Delta." Reviews back this up, saying the service and food are excellent, especially the beignets. The restaurant is open for brunch/lunch and dinner, with dinner entrees at Wilson Cafe and Tavern typically falling between $20 to $40.
(870) 655-0222
2 N Jefferson St, Wilson, AR 72395
California: The Restaurant at Mission Ranch (Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant)
The Restaurant at Mission Ranch is, as the name suggests, a restaurant at the historic Mission Ranch. There are plenty of historic restaurants in California, so what makes this place special? Well, the ranch dates back to the mid-1800s and has had over a dozen owners since then. In the 1980s, Clint Eastwood purchased the property, saving it from becoming a condo development. He renovated and updated the property, and he is the current owner today.
The ranch's restaurant provides a gorgeous view of the Santa Lucia Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and even sheep in the meadow. Guests love the cozy atmosphere, great wine, and classic American food made with top-notch ingredients. Most dinner entrees range between $30 to $50.
The Restaurant at Mission Ranch
(831) 625-9040
26270 Dolores St, Carmel, CA 93923
Colorado: Corinne Denver (Le Méridien Denver)
Visitors to Corinne Denver will find a stylish but friendly restaurant in the heart of downtown Denver. The restaurant, located in the upscale Le Méridien Denver, serves modern American food made fresh with local ingredients.
Reviewers say that, despite the high-end atmosphere, the staff are warm and welcoming. They also mention the food is great, with the French onion soup and steak being common favorites. You can expect to spend about $20 to $50 per dinner entree.
(720) 996-1555
1455 California St, Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut: The Wharf Restaurant (Madison Beach Hotel)
The Wharf Restaurant in Madison, Connecticut, offers guests seaside views and a creative, seasonal menu. The elegant coastal eatery is located inside the Madison Beach Hotel, which declares itself to be "Connecticut's only beachfront, boutique resort and spa."
While the menus do change seasonally, you'll typically find plenty of seafood options and entrees ranging from around $30 to $50. Reviewers say the service is spectacular and the food is absolutely delicious.
(203) 350-0014
94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443
Delaware: Le Cavalier (Hotel du Pont)
The Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, may be an Italian Renaissance hotel, but its primary restaurant serves French cuisine. Le Cavalier blends old and new Wilmington together with a modern twist on French food inside the hotel's historic Green Room.
The historic and cozy interior is a favorite of visitors, but reviewers also love the service and food. Le Cavalier is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as brunch on the weekends. The price range for dinner entrees is around $20 to $50.
(302) 594-3154
42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Capa Steakhouse and Bar (Four Seasons Orlando)
Capa Steakhouse and Bar offers Spanish-influenced cuisine atop the Four Seasons Orlando in Walt Disney World. Diners have a full view of Disney fireworks, as well as the open kitchen, which whips up everything from small plates to fresh Florida seafood.
Most entrees are around $40, but items from the grill can run you over $100, though it's not even close to Disney World's most expensive restaurant. Reviewers love a lot of things about the high-end restaurants, with favorites being the churros and the perfect view of the fireworks.
(407) 313-7777
10100 Dream Tree Blvd, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32836
Georgia: The Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar, and View (Westin Peachtree Plaza)
The name tells you exactly what to expect from this restaurant -– The Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar, and Grill offers food, drinks, and a stunning, 360-degree view of Atlanta. The menu here is a contemporary twist on American cuisine and primarily features grilled and seafood items.
The Sun Dial sits at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza and rotates so diners get a full view of the city. Reviewers say their food is always perfectly cooked and the ambiance is unmatched. Typical entrees here run about $60 to $80.
The Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar, and View
(404) 589-7506
210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Hawaii: House Without a Key (Halekulani Hotel)
House Without a Key is one of the most iconic restaurants in Waikiki. Located poolside within the luxury Halekulani Hotel, the restaurant is known for its signature mai tai, live Hawaiian music, and having one of the best buffets in the state at breakfast time.
There's a reason House Without a Key is so iconic; reviewers say the ambiance is welcoming and relaxed and the food is phenomenal. Dinner entrees are typically seafood or wood-smoked dishes and range in price from $40 to $60.
(808) 923-2311
2199 Kālia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Dockside Restaurant (Coeur d'Alene Resort)
Along the shore of Lake Coeur d'Alene is Coeur d'Alene Resort, and within that resort is the Dockside Restaurant. True to its name, the Dockside Restaurant provides scenic lakeside views paired with a menu inspired by the flavors of North Idaho.
The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho restaurant is particularly well-known for its desserts, but diners also love their breakfast and excellent service. Dinner items vary in price from about $20 to $40.
(208) 666-5799
115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: Michael Jordan's Steakhouse (InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile)
Michael Jordan's Steak House has a handful of locations across the U.S., but where better to celebrate the Bulls player than Chicago? Located inside the historic Intercontinental Hotel on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, the menu features bold, high-quality steaks worthy of the "Space Jam" star.
Guests say the food is amazing and worth every penny. You'll need a lot of pennies, too, as steaks here will run you anywhere from about $70 to over $200.
(312) 321-8823
505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Indiana: Blue Sushi Sake Grill (Ironworks Hotel)
At Blue Sushi Sake Grill, guests can create a memorable dining experience fueled by inspired food. The restaurant, located inside the Ironworks Hotel, uses sustainable, bold ingredients to offer unforgettable Japanese cuisine.
Reviewers of the grill enjoy the stylish vibes, unique menu, and excellent service. The prices are excellent here as well, with most dishes under $20.
(317) 489-3151
2721 E 86th St STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Iowa: Vue Rooftop (Hilton Garden Inn)
If you've ever wanted to dine or drink while overlooking Iowa City, Vue Rooftop is the place to be. Sitting atop the Hilton Garden Inn in Iowa City, the upscale bar and restaurant features a contemporary menu, live music, and events.
Guests love the 360-degree view and rave about the bar service and delicious food. The restaurant offers brunch, dinner, and shareable plates, with dinner entrees generally ranging from $20 to $40.
(319) 519-4650
328 S Clinton St Suite A, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Siena Tuscan Steakhouse (Ambassador Hotel Wichita)
Inside the Ambassador Hotel Wichita is the Siena Tuscan Steakhouse. This authentic Italian restaurant is a downtown hotspot with a warm, elegant atmosphere.
Reviewers say the service is spectacular and the food is amazing. Dishes include various pastas ($20 to $30) and seafood and meat entrees ($40 to $60).
(316) 440-5300
104 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Talbott Tavern Restaurant (Talbott Tavern Restaurant and Inn)
Located on Court Square in historic Bardstown, Kentucky, the Talbott Tavern Restaurant and Inn first opened in 1779. Guests love the historical aspects of the tavern, as well as the food and service the restaurant provides.
The tavern itself offers six rooms for guests, while the more modern inn next door is a full hotel. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, with classic southern dishes like pulled pork and fried steak. Most dinner entrees are between $15 to $25.
(502) 348-3494
107 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004
Louisiana: Copper Vine Wine Pub and Inn
In the heart of New Orleans sits the Copper Vine Wine Pub and Inn. The building, originally built in the 1800s, showcases classic NOLA architecture outside and houses a charming, airy interior.
Reviewers say the food, which is quintessential Louisiana fare, is exceptional, and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. In general, you can expect to spend $20 to $40 for an entree.
(504) 208-9535
1001 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112
Maine: UNION (Press Hotel)
UNION uses Maine's freshest ingredients, with every flavor being sustainably caught or crafted locally. The restaurant can be found at the Press Hotel in Portland, Maine.
Guests love the tall windows, vintage decor, and wonderful hospitality the restaurant offers. They also say the food is fantastic, with options like grilled pork chops and pan-seared scallops. Most dinner entrees run between $20 to $40.
(207) 808-8700
390 Congress St, Portland, ME 04103
Maryland: The Bygone (Four Seasons Baltimore)
The Four Seasons Baltimore sits along the Patapsco River, and on its rooftop, you'll find The Bygone. The ritzy restaurant pays homage to the "bygone" era of the roaring '20s and serves unique meals made with locally-sourced ingredients.
Visitors say the brunch is outstanding, service is friendly, and the views are unmatched. Price varies a bit here, with dinner entrees running from $40 to $100.
(443) 343-8200
400 International Drive, 29th floor, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts: Parker's Restaurant (Omni Parker House)
Boston Cream Pie may have a somewhat inaccurate name, since it's a cake, not a pie, but the "Boston" part is still accurate. The dessert was first created at Parker's Restaurant, located in Omni Parker House in downtown Boston.
The storied restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily, with lunch entrees ranging from about $25 to $35. Reviewers say the service and food are great, and they love the history of the place, like the ability to sit where JFK proposed to Jackie O.
(617) 725-1600
60 School St, Boston, MA 02108
Michigan: The Apparatus Room (Detroit Foundation Hotel)
The Apparatus Room offers a vibrant dining experience in the heart of Detroit. The chic restaurant is located in the Detroit Foundation Hotel, a nearly century-old building that once served as the center of the Detroit Fire Department.
The restaurant adds an innovative twist to locally sourced ingredients to create dishes that are dynamic but still distinctly American. The atmosphere is calm and classy, according to reviewers, and the menu, while limited, is excellent. Dinner entrees range in price from $25 to $55.
(313) 800-5600
250 W Larned St, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: Manny's Steakhouse (W Hotel)
Centrally located between U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Convention Center, and the Hennepin Theater district in downtown Minneapolis are the W Hotel and Manny's Steakhouse. Rated as one of the best steakhouses in the country by Zagat Guide, Manny's makes its iconic steaks using its own cattle herd.
As a result, the steaks are somewhat pricey, around $100 or more. However, reviewers say the price is worth it, as the restaurant consistently lives up to the hype with amazing service and incredible food.
(612) 339-9900
825 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: Giardina's Restaurant (The Alluvian)
One of the most historic restaurants in the Mississippi Delta, Giardina's Restaurant, is located inside The Alluvian in Greenwood, Mississippi. The sophisticated but welcoming restaurant was established nearly a century ago, but still retains much of its character and charm.
Giardina's offers steak, seafood, Italian, and southern menu options, with most entrees falling between $20 to $30. Guests say the food and service is impeccable, and they love the option of curtained booths, which hearken back to the Prohibition era.
(662) 455-4227
314 Howard St, Greenwood, MS 38930
Missouri: The Grand Hall (St. Louis Union Station Hotel)
Union Station is a historical landmark in St. Louis. At one time, it was one of the busiest passenger rail terminals in the world. Though trains no longer run through it today, you can still see the stunning architecture and design work by visiting The Grand Hall for dinner or drinks.
The Grand Hall offers a selection of small plates, perfect for sharing with friends ranging from about $10 to $20. Visitors say the food is great, but the real draw is the atmosphere and evening light show.
(314) 621-5262
1820 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103
Montana: Clark and Lewie's (O'Haire Inn)
If you're looking for something that encompasses the spirit of exploration, look no further than Clark and Lewie's. It's located inside the O'Haire Inn, a retro-style hotel full of creative surprises in Great Falls, Montana.
Clark and Lewie's itself is more pioneer-themed, but offers a menu that includes American, Mexican, and Italian options. Guests say the food is delicious, servers are friendly, and decor is fun — vintage, but not dated. Most entrees are between $15 and $30.
(406) 454-2141
17 7th St S, Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska: Monarch Restaurant (Hotel Deco)
The Hotel Deco is a historic, boutique hotel in downtown Omaha, and like its name suggests, it oozes art deco elegance. While its Monarch Restaurant is elegant as well, it blends decor and cuisine styles to create a laid back but upscale dining experience.
You'll find options like pasta, steak, and salmon on the menu, which will run you primarily between $20 and $50. Reviewers say the staff is knowledgeable and friendly, the atmosphere is immaculate, and the food is some of the best they've ever had.
(402) 933-7437
1504 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Top of the World (The STRAT Hotel, Casino, and Tower)
Las Vegas is known for its buffets, but it's also home to a lot of hotel restaurants. One of the most unique is Top of the World. This award-winning restaurant sits at the top of The STRAT Hotel, Casino, and Tower and rotates, giving diners a 360-degree view of the valley below.
Of course, visitors love the view, but also say the service and food are outstanding, too. The restaurant has an upscale dress code and a $55 minimum per person.
(702) 380-7711
2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire: Stickney's Restaurant (Omni Mount Washington Resort)
Stickney's Restaurant is a sophisticated steakhouse within the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. The stately restaurant integrates fresh local and regional products into the menu and offers indoor and outdoor seating.
Diners say the service is friendly, the food is to die for, and the mountain view is beyond incredible. Typical entrees cost between $30 and $50, but steak options go up to $70.
(603) 278-8864
310 Mount Washington Hotel Rd, Bretton Woods, NH 03575
New Jersey: The Ebbitt Room (Virginia Hotel)
The Ebbitt Room is a seaside restaurant known for its innovative farm-to-table cuisine, attentive service, and refined ambiance. It's located inside the historic, luxury Virginia Hotel in Cape May, New Jersey.
The restaurant sources food from its very own farm just two miles away, and most entrees here cost between $40 and $60. The service is delightful and meals are exquisite, according to reviewers, leading to an overall elegant dining experience. Reservations and a dress code are required.
(609) 884-5700
25 Jackson St, Cape May, NJ 08204
New Mexico: La Plazuela (La Fonda on the Plaza)
At La Plazuela, you'll find new twists on traditional Santa Fe and New Mexico cuisine. The restaurant, located in La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe, offers a welcoming atmosphere below wrought-iron chandeliers and hand-painted windows.
Guests love the old-town Santa Fe vibe and say the service and food are amazing. Most entrees here range between $30 and $50 for dinner.
(505) 995-2334
100 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: The Palm Court (Plaza Hotel)
For over 115 years, The Palm Court inside of the Plaza Hotel has been the go-to for refined dining in Central Park. Best known for its iconic afternoon tea, the restaurant serves breakfast daily and lighter fare in the evening.
Visitors say they feel like royalty here and rave about the atmosphere, service, and menu. Of course, the afternoon tea is a particular favorite of many. Dinner entrees will run you between $30-$50, and keep in mind that there is a dress code.
(212) 546-5300
768 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Sunset Terrace (Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa)
Omni Hotels must have a knack for picking good restaurants, as they've appeared on our list several times so far. Sunset Terrace is no exception. The sophisticated outdoor dining spot is located in the Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa in Asheville, North Carolina.
The mountain views are a major draw, especially at sunset (hence the name), but reviewers also rave about the food and service. Standard entrees range between $25 and $55, but prime meat dishes start at $50 and go up to $120.
(800) 438-5800
290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804
North Dakota: Theodore's Dining Room (Rough Riders Hotel)
The Rough Riders Hotel is themed around Teddy Roosevelt, and the theme continues into Theodore's Dining Room. The restaurant offers a new taste of the old west in a historic and elegant atmosphere.
On the menu, you'll find dishes like bison osso bucco and elk and shrimp pappardelle, with a price range of about $40 to $60. Guests say the food is delicious and the atmosphere is inviting, and they particularly recommend visiting for one of the Teddy Roosevelt-themed events.
(701) 623-4444
301 3rd Ave, Medora, ND 58645
Ohio: Golden Lamb Restaurant and Hotel
The Golden Lamb Restaurant and Hotel in Lebanon, Ohio, has been providing food and lodging to travelers since 1803, making it one of the oldest restaurants in the state. In the restaurant, you'll find classic and elevated dishes made from farm-to-table ingredients. There are two public dining room options: the Dickens Room, named for the famous author, and the Shaker Room, full of Shaker artifacts.
Diners love the history of the place and say the food and service are spectacular. They also love the fair prices, with most dinner entrees coming in between $20 and $30.
Golden Lamb Restaurant and Hotel
(513) 932-5065
27 S Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036
Oklahoma: Tellers (The National)
If you're craving authentic Italian food in Oklahoma City, look no further than Tellers. Not only does the restaurant serve traditional Italian fare, but you'll dine surrounded by classical Roman architecture. Once a bank, the historical building is now The National, an Autograph Collection hotel.
The architecture is something to behold, according to reviewers, and the food and service are phenomenal. Most pizzas here cost about $20, while pasta and other specialties range from $30 to $60.
(405) 900-6789
120 N Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Departure Restaurant + Lounge (The Nines)
Portland is known as a trendy city for foodies, so it's no surprise you'd find an upscale Asian-fusion restaurant here. Located on the 15th floor of The Nines, Departure Restaurant + Lounge offers an alluring, comfortable atmosphere with views of the city.
While the atmosphere and view are obvious draws, the eatery doesn't slouch on the food. Departure offers a range of Asian fare, which reviewers say is delicious, with house specialties ranging in price from $20 to $40.
(503) 802-5370
525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204
Pennsylvania: Cork & Cap Restaurant (Cork Factory Hotel)
Urban Place in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was built in 1865 as a lumber mill and cork factory. Today, it houses several residential and commercial tenants, including the Cork Factory Hotel and within that, the Cork and Cap Restaurant.
The restaurant offers delicious seafood and comfort food in a space that pays homage to the building's origins. Guests rave about the service and say pricing is fair, with most entrees ranging between $20 and $40.
(717) 735-2025
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster, PA 17602
Rhode Island: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar (Omni Providence Hotel)
Steakhouse chains tend to be hit or miss, but high-end Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is a favorite throughout the U.S. This is certainly true of its Rhode Island location, found inside the Omni Providence Hotel.
Diners love the variety of options on the menu, which typically range from $60 to $80 for a classic or prime cut. They say the food is outstanding, and the service is fantastic as well.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
(401) 533-9000
The Residences Providence, 1 W Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Peninsula Grill (Planters Inn)
Peninsula Grill is an award-winning restaurant in the Historic District of Charleston, South Carolina. Located inside the posh Planters Inn, the restaurant offers elevated southern cuisine made with fresh seafood, prime cut steaks, and locally-sourced produce.
Reviewers say the food — which generally ranges between $40-$70 — is delicious, but the service is even better. Peninsula Grill requires a business casual dress code and strongly recommends reservations.
(843) 723-0700
112 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Alpine Inn Restaurant (Alpine Inn)
The Alpine Inn and its restaurant are located within a historic building in Hill City. The restaurant has a reputation for fine dining, with a lunch menu full of European dishes and a streamlined dinner menu.
Visitors say the food is some of the best in the area, and the service is fantastic. Most entrees are highly affordable, between $10 and $20, but the restaurant only accepts cash or check. An ATM is available inside for those who need it.
(605) 574-2749
133 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745
Tennessee: Barlines (Omni Nashville Hotel)
Nashville is famous for its music scene, and at Barlines, you can experience live music from up-and-coming stars seven days a week. Located in the Omni Nashville Hotel, the restaurant calls itself "upscale honky tonk" and offers southern-inspired dishes made with locally produced ingredients.
Guests enjoy the live music, but are really wowed by the food and service. The restaurant is conveniently located near Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium and entrees here range between $15 and $25.
(615) 761-3644
250 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Dean's Italian Steakhouse (JW Marriott Austin)
Dean's Italian Steakhouse answers the question, "What if we added an Italian twist to classic Texas steak?" Located within the JW Marriott Austin, the restaurant serves up prime cuts of beef and house-made pasta.
Pastas here range between $20 and $30, while steak, especially Wagyu options, can run up to $250. Diners don't seem to mind, as they say the food is amazing and service is excellent.
(512) 608-4490
110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
Utah: Bambara (Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City)
Bambara is a modern restaurant found inside the Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City. Located in downtown SLC, the restaurant offers a sophisticated dining experience with an innovative menu inspired by the area.
While it's a little on the pricey side, with entrees ranging from $30 to $50, reviewers say it's absolutely worth the price, calling the meals flavorful and decadent. Many mention it's a perfect place to celebrate a special event.
(801) 363-5454
202 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Hen of the Wood (Hotel Vermont)
One of Vermont's most celebrated restaurants, Hen of the Wood, offers a showcase of the region's finest foods in a chic but woodsy setting. Located in Burlington's Hotel Vermont, its menu changes daily and uses only local, premium ingredients.
Visitors call the food fantastic and say the service is great. Prices, like the menu, will vary, but generally range from $15 to $20 for small plates and $30 to $50 for large plate options.
(802) 540-0534
55 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Lemaire (The Jefferson Hotel)
Inside one of Richmond, Virginia's most iconic buildings, The Jefferson Hotel, is Lemaire. The upscale restaurant offers elevated New American cuisine and old-world luxury.
Not only is the space gorgeous, but the food is incredible. While guests admit the food can be pricey, with most main courses costing $30 to $50, they say it's worth every penny.
(804) 649-4629
101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: Six Seven Restaurant (The Edgewater Hotel)
The Six Seven Restaurant offers seasonal cuisine in a space inspired by Washington's forests and ocean views. The restaurant, located inside Seattle's Edgewater Hotel, features a New American menu highlighted by seafood options and fresh, organic ingredients.
While the food is rich and flavorful, and the service is great, one of the most extraordinary things the Six Seven offers is the stunning views of Elliot Bay that diners get to experience. The price isn't bad for the experience, either, with most mains running between $20 to $40.
(206) 269-4575
2411 Alaskan Wy Pier 67, Seattle, WA 98121
West Virginia: Stillwaters Restaurant (Stonewall Resort)
Within the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia, you'll find Stillwaters Restaurant. The classic but casual restaurant offers a variety of American menu options made with locally sourced fish, game, and produce.
Reviewers particularly enjoy the weekend buffet, but say that the à la carte meals are delicious and table service is amazing. Entrees here tend to range between $20 to $50.
(304) 269-8880
940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV 26447
Wisconsin: Mason Street Grill (The Pfister Hotel)
Steaks and other classic American fare are on the menu at Mason Street Grill. The restaurant, located inside the historic Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, also offers a warm, timeless atmosphere and live jazz music.
Visitors love everything about Mason Street Grill, from the atmosphere and service to the delicious meals. The restaurant offers a variety of menu options, with entree prices ranging anywhere from $30 to $70.
(414) 298-3131
425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Silver Dollar Bar and Grill (The Wort Hotel)
The Silver Dollar Bar and Grill is a small-town restaurant with big energy. Located within The Wort Hotel in Jackson, Wyoming, the Western-themed bar and grill offers traditional American food and live music nights in a fun atmosphere.
The menu includes options like roasted chicken, trout, and elk pappardelle, with prices primarily ranging from $30-$40. Guests enjoy the fun, comfortable atmosphere, excellent service, and delicious food.
(307) 732-3939
50 N Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
"Famous" is a relatively subjective term. There are a lot of factors that can make something famous, and not all of them are good.
To determine which restaurants were the most famous, we started by looking at things like which restaurants had the most chatter online or which had a significant history. If that information wasn't available, we looked at which had the highest number of reviews, both good and bad, across multiple review sites.