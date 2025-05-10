13 Cocktail Bar Red Flags That Should Send You Running

If you're shelling out $18 or more for a cocktail, you're not just paying for a shot at a club or a beer at a sports bar — you're paying for mixology. That price tag should come with thoughtful flavor profiles, balanced acidity, and bartenders who know the difference between a jigger and a jello shot. When you're sipping something at that price, it's fair to expect more than just a shot of gin and a wilted sprig of mint. Most of the time, there are elevated mixology techniques involved, such as clarification, fermentation, or forced carbonation.

The cocktail renaissance has raised the bar (no pun intended), but it's also made it easier for places to fake the vibe. For those who care about quality, there are clear signs when a bar is phoning it in. Maybe it's the cloudy syrup, wilted herbs or the contaminated ice. Maybe the "craft cocktails" feature celebrity tequila. When you're paying for an experience, the red flags start to matter. If you're looking to avoid overpaying for a frat party punch, here are a few signs that the bar you're in might not be as top-shelf as its pricing suggests. Watch out for these and save your cocktail budget for somewhere that actually deserves it.