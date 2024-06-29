9 Best Gins For Your Dirty Martini, According To The Pros

The martini is one of those seemingly simple classic cocktails that is actually hard to perfect, and there are many variations to this drink. One is the dirty martini, which is basically a classic martini — made with gin and vermouth — with some olive brine added to the mix. With only three simple ingredients, it's important to choose a good gin as the base spirit.

Not all gins are created equal, and we're not just talking about quality here. Different kinds are made with different botanicals — the only one that's required to be there by definition is juniper, which gives the drink its main flavor. Some are more floral while some can be more aromatic or herbal, and not all of them work as well with the brine in a dirty martini. For example, those with more savory notes and those that have a bit of salinity tend to work best, while floral notes tend to clash with the flavors of olive brine. To help you narrow down the best gin for a dirty martini, we asked cocktail experts around the country, including bartenders and cocktail writers, for their top choices.

