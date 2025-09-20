How To Customize A Martini The Right Way (And What To Avoid)
While the martini is a staple of American cocktail culture, that doesn't mean that ordering one is an uncomplicated affair. If you've never ordered a martini before, it's possible to become overwhelmed by the many martini variations — and we're just talking about a classic martini. Never mind the appletinis, espresso martinis, or the many other unique takes on the martini out there. Lexi Parker, beverage manager at Poka Lola Social Club — a cocktail bar based in Denver, Colorado — spoke with Chowhound to help eager martini noobs find their footing.
The first decision to make is whether you want your martini made with gin or vodka. Parker notes that this ultimately comes down to personal preference. "Gin is, of course, a stronger flavor on its own," she says. "Vodka is supposed to be clean and flavorless for the most part." In her experience, the people who order vodka martinis often do so because what they really want is a vessel for olive brine — a dirty martini. While gin can certainly pair with olives (and these are the best gins to use for dirty martinis), it's not as common. According to Parker, this is because people ordering a gin martini are more likely interested in tasting the gin itself. If you already know you don't like gin, then by all means, stick with a vodka martini.
A cocktail of many decisions
Now that you've decided between gin and vodka, it's time to figure out the perfect ratio of ingredients. There's often a range of how much vermouth goes into a martini, but Lexi Parker's standard ratio for a classic (not dirty) martini is ¾ ounces vermouth to 2 ¼ ounces vodka or gin. However, people who prefer less vermouth may order their martini "dry" or "extra dry." When it comes to the former, Parker opts for ½ ounces, and ¼ ounces when it comes to the latter. It's also important to note that a dirty martini may cut down the usual amount of vermouth to account for the extra ½ ounces of olive brine.
With the vermouth ratios squared away, it's time to think about garnishes! Common martini garnishes include citrus peels, olives, and pickled onions. Seaweed, cornichons, and even anchovies add a briny twist to dirty martinis. However, beginners might want to stick to the basics, such as lemon peel for a brighter citrusy martini, or olive for a more savory beverage.
Vodka or gin, standard or dry, lemon or olive — the options seem endless when ordering this cocktail. If you still don't know how to order, Parker says, "I'd just recommend chatting with the bartender and being upfront about wanting to try a martini, but not really knowing what's what in terms of how to order one. There's no shame in not being fully versed in how to order a martini."