How To Customize A Martini The Right Way (And What To Avoid)

While the martini is a staple of American cocktail culture, that doesn't mean that ordering one is an uncomplicated affair. If you've never ordered a martini before, it's possible to become overwhelmed by the many martini variations — and we're just talking about a classic martini. Never mind the appletinis, espresso martinis, or the many other unique takes on the martini out there. Lexi Parker, beverage manager at Poka Lola Social Club — a cocktail bar based in Denver, Colorado — spoke with Chowhound to help eager martini noobs find their footing.

The first decision to make is whether you want your martini made with gin or vodka. Parker notes that this ultimately comes down to personal preference. "Gin is, of course, a stronger flavor on its own," she says. "Vodka is supposed to be clean and flavorless for the most part." In her experience, the people who order vodka martinis often do so because what they really want is a vessel for olive brine — a dirty martini. While gin can certainly pair with olives (and these are the best gins to use for dirty martinis), it's not as common. According to Parker, this is because people ordering a gin martini are more likely interested in tasting the gin itself. If you already know you don't like gin, then by all means, stick with a vodka martini.