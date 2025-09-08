Costco's Kirkland Signature French Vs American Vodka: What's The Difference?

There's a common misconception that all vodka tastes pretty much the same. It might be a neutral spirit, but there are differences between all types of vodka, whether it's cheap, expensive, comes from grain, or is made with rye. Simply put, the many versions of this spirit are not created equal.

There are a lot of different factors, from the base ingredients to how many times the spirit is distilled, that can affect how vodka tastes and even feels in your mouth. Among the astonishing number of alcohol options that Costco sells under its Kirkland Signature label, the members-only wholesaler offers two different styles of vodka. One is American and the other is French. So, what's the difference?

Aside from being produced in different countries, these bottles also differ in price. Since these vodkas are from Costco, the land of giant-sized items, they only come in 1.75-liter bottles, which are pretty big. But again, since it's Costco, both bottles are wildly inexpensive compared to their name-brand equivalents. Depending on where you live, Kirkland Signature American vodka will run you about $14, while the French version comes in at $22. Since each of these vodkas comes from different grains, both have distinct flavor differences, too.