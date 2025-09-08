Costco's Kirkland Signature French Vs American Vodka: What's The Difference?
There's a common misconception that all vodka tastes pretty much the same. It might be a neutral spirit, but there are differences between all types of vodka, whether it's cheap, expensive, comes from grain, or is made with rye. Simply put, the many versions of this spirit are not created equal.
There are a lot of different factors, from the base ingredients to how many times the spirit is distilled, that can affect how vodka tastes and even feels in your mouth. Among the astonishing number of alcohol options that Costco sells under its Kirkland Signature label, the members-only wholesaler offers two different styles of vodka. One is American and the other is French. So, what's the difference?
Aside from being produced in different countries, these bottles also differ in price. Since these vodkas are from Costco, the land of giant-sized items, they only come in 1.75-liter bottles, which are pretty big. But again, since it's Costco, both bottles are wildly inexpensive compared to their name-brand equivalents. Depending on where you live, Kirkland Signature American vodka will run you about $14, while the French version comes in at $22. Since each of these vodkas comes from different grains, both have distinct flavor differences, too.
A head-to-head comparison of these spirits
The LeVecke Corporation out of Mira Loma, California, under the trade name Fairmont Ltd., is the company behind Kirkland Signature's American Vodka. The distiller produces a wide portfolio of spirits ranging from tequila to Italian wine to elderflower liqueur. Their vodka is distilled from American-grown corn and has been described as having a clean taste, with hints of citrus, and a silky texture. Some customers have compared it to Tito's Vodka — the popular craft distillery based in Texas.
Kirkland's French vodka has been described as very smooth with subtle hints of caramel and vanilla. Distillerie de Gayant in Douai, France is the company behind the spirit. Its parent company, Picard Vins & Spiritueux, is a family-owned operation that's been around since the 1950s and has a portfolio ranging from French wine to terroir-focused spirits, including Highland whiskey, rum, and organic gin. For years there were rumors that Kirkland's imported French vodka was made by the brand Grey Goose, but that obviously isn't true. Still, there is a good reason why people thought this, since Kirkland and Grey Goose distill their vodka from wheat, which gives them similar taste profiles.
Both Kirkland Signature vodkas offer their own unique tastes and textures. Whether you like the sound of the French or American version better, each one is such a bargain that having your own head-to-head tasting isn't inconceivable. Why not try them both for yourself?