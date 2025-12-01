Ina Garten's Hosting Tip We'll Be Implementing For A Less Chaotic Christmas

Ina Garten's numbered dinner plates have uses well beyond seat assignments, especially during the holidays. Rather than assigning each guest a number, for example, you can instead ask them to pick one, with each number coming with a corresponding mystery gift. You can also use the numbers to facilitate dinner games and conversation-starter questions; since Garten's specific plates are conveniently numbered one to six, you can even roll a six-sided die to randomize everything.

If you're hosting a lot of people and decide that buffet-style catering is the best choice for your big event, the numbers can help your guests keep track of which plate is theirs. On the flip side, serviced dinner parties can use the numbered plates to help servers keep track of who gets what dish. Getting dietary restrictions wrong is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when planning a dinner party, after all, so anything that allows you to avoid that awkward situation is a huge help.

Lastly, having numbers on your plates can also just help you organize your dishes. You can have each number correspond to a course, low-key letting your guests know what to expect. You can also use them to organize a variety of dishes for the same course; if you're laying out six appetizers from Trader Joe's for your holiday hosting, you can assign a number to each and immediately identify which ones need replenishing throughout the night.