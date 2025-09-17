Why Buffet-Style Catering Is The Smartest Choice When Hosting Big Events

When you pay someone to cook and serve, it takes the heavy lifting off the host. If you don't want to fully eliminate the idea of cooking — or you want to limit the amount of work you put in without breaking the bank — you can always have a catering company prepare some foods while you prepare others. For an event such as Thanksgiving, where food is the focus, Katherine Lewin says to split it up the way you want.

"I find that if you focus on the few dishes that you're really passionate about (maybe it's your Thanksgiving sides), and then fill in the rest (maybe your Thanksgiving turkey) with help from a restaurant, you'll both be less stressed and also keep spending to a reasonable place," Lewin says. Regardless of who your catering company is — even if it's Shake Shack — consult with the caterer to make sure both of you are making enough food. "I would always tell the restaurant or caterer how much I think I need of each item, and then have them help me gut-check by letting them know how many we'll be."