10 Old-School Cookie Flavors Your Grandma Grew Up On

Thumbprint cookies are easily one of the most underrated types out there (not to mention, one of the most beginner-friendly cookies to bake). They also may just happen to be your grandma's childhood favorite. These cookies are typically round in shape with a thumbprint-sized depression in the middle of them. The thumbprint can be filled with an array of flavors, but most classic recipes will use some sort of jam or preserve. The cookie base is buttery and deliciously soft, yet slightly grainy — making it the perfect complement to the filling.

There are many countries that lay claim to the original thumbprint cookie recipe. For one, the cookies were published in Magdalena Dobromila Rettigová's 1826 Czech text "A Household Cookery Book" as důlkové koláčky ("dimple cookies"). The original recipe used both clarified and softened butter for the cookie base, though modern iterations call for a simple sugar cookie dough. There's also a similar cookie from Sweden called hallongrotta, or "raspberry cave," which can be traced back to the 1800s. The butter for these recipes was creamed with sugar until fluffy and light, and the pockets were often adorned with its namesake raspberry jam.

These simple cookies are a favorite among sweets lovers, and you may see some recipes crop up nowadays, especially during the holiday season. Our pro tip? Always add the jam to the center of the cookies before baking them, as this allows the flavor to caramelize just slightly and better fuse with the cookie. We love serving them with coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.