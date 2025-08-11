Cookies Spreading Too Much? You May Need To Switch Up How You're Shaping The Dough

If your homemade cookies keep turning into mushy puddles instead of bakery-style beauties, don't rush to blame the butter or flour just yet. One surprisingly effective fix? Change the way you shape your cookie dough. Most people instinctively roll cookie dough into perfectly round balls before baking. It is what most recipes suggest, and it looks neat on the tray. But if your cookies consistently flatten out too much in the oven, try shaping your dough differently into a slightly taller, oblong mound.

This small tweak can make a big difference, especially with recipes like coconut chocolate chip cookies that use a good amount of butter or sugar. Why? It comes down to surface area and how heat moves through the dough. When you place a round ball of dough on a hot baking sheet, it melts evenly from all sides. That means your dough flattens quickly before the cookie structure has time to set. But when the dough is taller than it is wide, it takes longer for the heat to reach the center and melt everything down. The result? Cookies that spread less and stay satisfyingly thick in the middle.

You don't need a cookie scoop or fancy tools, either. Just use your hands to roll the dough lightly, then pinch it a little taller. It's a quick and easy fix that doesn't require chilling your dough for hours or adding extra flour that might throw off your flavor balance.