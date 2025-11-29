Turn Sweet Potatoes Into Your New Favorite Snack With This Easy Prep Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweet potatoes are packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and complex carbohydrates that keep you energized and satiated. From preparing to make the tastiest sweet potato pie to whipping up a serving of ultra-creamy caramelized sweet potatoes, there are a number of ways to use your autumnal bounty in delicious seasonal dishes. While baking is a default cooking method, there are many different ways to cook sweet potatoes beyond baking that can deliver scrumptious results. Among those is turning sweet potatoes into chips. Sweet potato chips are incredibly simple to make, and in under an hour, you will have your new favorite snack to make all year round.

Simply peel the tubers and slice them evenly before rinsing and soaking them in cold water for about 30 minutes to get rid of the excess starch. This step is essential as it helps the slices crisp up nicely and evenly. Once you pat them dry, toss the slices in your seasoning mix, then comes the fun part: frying the chips. Here, you want the oil to be heated to a sweet spot of 350 degrees Fahrenheit; anything less results in soggy chips, while higher temperatures run the risk of causing a burnt mess. To keep your oil temperatures steady, it could be worth investing in a thermometer like ThermoPro's digital thermometer that can also be used for a variety of culinary applications. Alternatively, if you want to cut down on the amount of oil to make the chips, you can opt to use the air fryer at the same temperature for 15 minutes to achieve the same satisfying crunch.