The Controversial Tip For Ultra-Creamy, Caramelized Sweet Potatoes

From throwing salt over your shoulder to watching your pot of pasta water boil in vain, there are as many kitchen myths as there are recipes in the world's best restaurant cookbooks. But some culinary superstitions have a basis in reality: You can salt pasta water too soon and season your eggs too late. And, as it turns out, your baked potatoes can explode in the oven or microwave — although, to be fair, it is quite rare.

When speaking with Food52, University of Idaho School of Food Science faculty member Brennan Smith explained why pricking a potato's skin before it bakes isn't superstitious behavior after all. "The skin acts like a pressure vessel. If you don't let the steam escape, it builds up pressure," he said. "If it gets to a certain point of pressure from the water trying to become water vapor, it can pop the skin."

However, at least for fluffy, sugary sweet potatoes, that pressure-cooked, steamy interior happens to taste exceptionally delicious. The trapped water and sugar soften a sweet potato's interior, making it practically ready to eat right out of the oven. Plus, the built-up steam presses against the sweet potato's skin, slightly separating it from the orangey insides, which makes it remarkably easy to peel. So what's a home cook to do? Should you prick your sweet potatoes to avoid a potential explosion? Or let them cook, controversially, with all that helpful steam inside? Luckily, for those of us looking to avoid the threat of a mess while still enjoying the best spud possible, there's a helpful middle road: Leave your sweet potatoes unpricked when roasting them on low.