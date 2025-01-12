How To Prep Your Spuds For The Tastiest Sweet Potato Pie

Although pumpkin pie is a timeless and beloved holiday dessert, sweet potato pies are the unsung treasures of festive gatherings. Popular in the Southern United States, sweet potato pie is a country classic with some serious centerpiece appeal. Of course, to make this sugary spud-infused pie, you'll need sweet potatoes. More specifically, pureed sweet potatoes. Although you can use canned sweet potato puree in a pinch, fresh ingredients offer a more downhome flavor and feel. Plus, baking from scratch is a quintessential holiday activity. While many recipes call for boiling the sweet potatoes, baking them before whipping them into a creamy puree is the elite method.

Oven-baking sweet potatoes triggers the Maillard reaction (don't mistake it for caramelization) – a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, toastier, and more complex flavor. In simpler terms, baking sweet potatoes makes them taste better. And if you've ever had a classic baked potato, we don't have to tell you twice that they take on a soft, fluffy, and with the help of some liquid ingredients, easy-to-whip texture. Unlike boiling, roasting won't saturate the tubers with liquid, which can disrupt the consistency of your pie and make it harder to achieve this texture.

A good rule of thumb for softening up sweet potatoes in the oven is one hour at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, but feel free to experiment with a time and temperature of your own. While no one is stopping you from boiling your mashed sweet potatoes before integrating them into a pie filling, baking them is the better choice for more flavor.