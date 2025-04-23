15 Tasty Ways To Use Pickled Onions

You should always keep condiments on hand — and we're not just talking about your standard fridge staples like ketchup, mayo, and mustard. There are a whole host of flavorful options out there that will enhance both the flavor and texture of the foods you add them to. Enter: pickled onions.

The flavor of pickled onions is a far cry from the sharp, stinging undertones of fresh onions. When onions are added to a brine made with vinegar, sugar, water, and seasonings, they become softer — both in flavor and texture, so don't even let an aversion to onions turn you off from pickling your own batch at home.

How should you put this unique condiment to good use? Luckily for you, we've curated a list of some of the best and tastiest ways to use pickled onions to enhance your favorite recipes. While red onions are the go-to onion for pickling — and a lion's share of these ideas keep their sharp, peppery undertones in mind — you can also pickle white, yellow, or sweet onions and use them for many of these applications as well.