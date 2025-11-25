This Depression-Era Salad Is The Definition Of Resourceful

The Great Depression is marked by a period of crashing stock prices and job losses en masse. It was a pivotal moment when society deeply experienced the profound interconnectedness of our economic functions with the day-to-day necessities of life — a connection that, under normal circumstances, many may take for granted. Bare necessities like food are one such example. Folks who were already savvy about money and budgeting had to go the extra mile to make every cent count, and still make meals that would satiate and nourish. One of many dishes that was a key source of nutrients during this dire time in history was, in fact, a salad that relied on one of the most nutritious leafy greens out there: dandelion leaves.

In addition to dandelions being an edible flower worth growing in your home garden, dandelion leaves are one among several salad greens with the most nutritious value, packing a hearty dose of calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and K, among other essential nutrients. As a forageable food, dandelions were incredibly affordable and accessible, making them an optimal inclusion in Depression-era meals. Many homes even had dandelions growing in abundance in their yards, so people could harvest them and whip up a nutritious meal in a pinch.

Dandelion salads could be as simple as tossing the washed greens in salt and a simple lemon and olive oil dressing. Or, it could include other greens and fresh seasonal vegetables like lettuce, crisp cucumbers, asparagus, or radishes, to name a few; dandelion flowers for a pop of color; sugar snap peas for a protein boost and added texture; and a simple salad dressing to bring it all together.