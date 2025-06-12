Old-School Peanut Butter Bread Can Be Made Without Eggs, Butter, Or Vanilla

Depression-era recipes were born from necessity, but we still enjoy plenty of these foods today, not necessarily because they're fairly inexpensive, but because they're delicious. For instance, did you know the Great Depression solidified meatloaf's place on American dinner plates? It also gave us a huge catalogue of accidentally vegan dessert recipes, since butter and eggs were in short supply during this time period. However, dauntless ingenuity ensured that these tasty treats were no less indulgent for the lack.

Take, for instance, peanut butter bread. During the 1930s, peanut farms became subsidized by the government, allowing farmers to produce plenty of crops and making peanut byproducts like peanut butter easier to obtain. Peanut butter was also common in government surplus packages, along with flour and powdered milk. That means households were more likely to have these items on hand rather than butter or eggs, which weren't shelf stable and outside many people's budgets, and therefore not readily available for baking.

Instead, homemakers of the era used peanut butter to make moist, fudgy, and protein-rich bread. Since peanuts are also a bit sweet, just a ½ cup of sugar takes this bread to the level of a dessert. Milk also added moisture, along with calcium and some extra protein and sweetness. Though modern recipes for peanut butter bread call for liquid milk, it stands to reason you could just as easily use the reconstituted powdered variety. All of this was stirred together with 2 cups of flour and baked into a tasty dessert loaf that stuck to your ribs.