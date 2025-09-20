The Native American Dish That Became A Staple During The Great Depression

In late October 1929, the U.S. stock market crashed, turning a summer of recession into the years-long Great Depression. The next year, severe droughts would hit the Midwest and last for around a decade, exacerbating the economic catastrophe. The hedonistic luxury of the Roaring Twenties was gone, and soon, almost 25% of the U.S. population would be out of work and in the soup kitchen line. Whether relying on such aid or cooking for their families at home, the population had to employ economy in their meals and creativity with their ingredients to get by. These hard times gave rise to the necessity of simple staples, like creamed chipped beef that was made with meat scraps, dandelion salad collected from front yards, an apple pie that didn't contain apples, and a filling cornmeal-and-water mush.

Although the era gave birth to many budget recipes that made use of what little was available, corn mush was hardly a new invention. Maize had been a part of culinary cultures all over the world ever since 15th-century colonizers brought seeds back to Spain, but indigenous people from all over North and South America had been cultivating corn for thousands of years – and making mush for just as long. Mush is made by grinding dried corn into meal and boiling the cornmeal with water or milk to make a hearty, nourishing porridge that's similar to grits and polenta but with a finer texture. Its simplicity, affordability, and nutrition made it a natural choice for sustaining a suffering population through the Great Depression's economic turmoil.