How Lambic Beers Got Their Reputation For Being Super Sweet

Lambic beer is one of those drinks that has become a victim of snobbery. It's common for beer and wine connoisseurs alike to turn their noses up at them for being overly sweet, soda-like, or akin to alcopops. While dismissal of an entire drink category might seem harsh, the cloyingly sweet quality is applicable to some lambics on the market.

These super sweet lambics represent just one end of a wide spectrum featuring a beverage with varied flavor profiles. For example, Lindemans has become the sole touch point many people have for the drink; in particular, its fruited lambics. These lambics have been readily available across the United States for decades. But while some of the offerings from the brewery have come to define the drink, Lindemans offers a full range of lambics which lean into other characteristics like the sour funk that can be found in the brew. The cotton candy or fairy floss level Lindemans lambics that come to mind for some beer fans only skim the surface of the category as a whole.