12 US Cities Every Beer Lover Should Visit

There's no doubt that we love beer here in the United States. As of 2023, there were almost 10,000 craft breweries in the country, brewing everything from stouts to pilsners to West Coast IPAs. These days, you can probably find a good brewery in every major U.S. city you go to, but some are better beer cities than others. In a good beer city, craft breweries are thriving and provide a breadth of options for beer lovers in different neighborhoods. While some cities may be known for a particular style of beer, there should be breweries that produce different styles of beers; those that perfect the classic styles and those that never stop innovating.

I asked beer experts, including beer writers and beer professionals, for their favorite cities around the country to drink beer. To make sure we cover most of the United States, we asked experts from different parts of the country, from the West to the East Coasts. I have visited many breweries during my travels around the world, and included my personal favorites in the country. Here is what we found.